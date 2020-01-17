Roger Goodell Says He Thinks Las Vegas Would Be 'Perfect' Place for NFL Pro Bowl

Isaac Brekken/Getty Images

As the Raiders prepare for their first year in Las Vegas in 2020, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell could see the league's annual All-Star game taking place in the city.

Goodell told reporters on Friday that Las Vegas would be "the perfect place for the Pro Bowl."

Per Arash Markazi of the Los Angeles Times, talks are currently ongoing about having Allegiant Stadium, the Raiders' new home in Vegas, serve as the host for the Pro Bowl.

This isn't the first time Sin City has been mentioned as a potential landing spot for the NFL's marquee exhibition game.

Mick Akers of the Las Vegas Review Journal noted in August that the NFL awards the Pro Bowl to cities on a year-by-year basis, with Vegas among those under consideration for the 2021 game.

"We'll begin evaluating options for the Pro Bowl beyond 2020 and with new stadiums opening in both Los Angeles and Las Vegas, that could be part of the consideration process," vice president of NFL communications Brian McCarthy said, per Akers.

Given the low-stakes nature of the Pro Bowl and the atmosphere in Las Vegas, the city would seem like a natural fit for this game.

Orlando's Camping World Stadium has hosted the game every year since 2017. Other recent host sites include Aloha Stadium (Honolulu, Hawaii) and State Farm Stadium (Glendale, Arizona).

The 2020 Pro Bowl will take place on Jan. 26, one week before Super Bowl LIV.