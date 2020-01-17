Jurgen Klopp Says AFCON Rescheduling Is a 'Catastrophe' for Liverpool

Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has said "it's a catastrophe" for his club that the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations has been moved up to January due to summer weather concerns in host country Cameroon.

The Reds stand to lose Egypt's Mohamed Salah, Senegalese star Sadio Mane and Guinea international Naby Keita during a key period of the 2020-21 season following the change.

Klopp, 52, appeared at a press conference on Friday and said it was "the biggest waste of time" to complain to organisers despite not being consulted about the rescheduling, via BBC Sport:

Per Sky Sports, the Liverpool coach said it was an "obvious problem" hosting the Africa Cup of Nations mid-season, suggesting clubs will be less inclined to buy African players who "won't play for a month in January":

"These tournaments are played by players, they don't have a break! I feel massively for Harry Kane, he might miss Euros because of too many games. It is not easy. No one thinks of players' welfare. All authorities need to come together to sort these things.

"No one talks to each other, they just make a decision. Ask one of the teams what they think playing another game.

"Everyone has reasons to keep competitions and bring in new competitions. That's the problem. For us, it's a catastrophe."

The 2021 tournament was originally scheduled to be played in June and July but will now take place between January 9 and February 6, during Cameroon's winter:

Mane, 27, was part of the Senegal squad that finished as runners-up to Algeria in the final of the 2019 AFCON, while Salah's hosts, Egypt, lost 1-0 to South Africa in the round of 16.

Both players are considered essential in Klopp's starting XI and have each played important roles in guiding Liverpool to their current 14-point lead over Manchester City at the Premier League summit.

BBC Sport's Oluwashina Okeleji suggested the improved results were clear after Africa's best Premier League-based attackers were given another winter break:

The Merseysiders are unbeaten in 38 Premier League games and recently came through an incredibly busy December—when they played a match roughly every three days—almost unscathed. They lost to Aston Villa in the Carabao Cup after fielding the youngest lineup in their history, per the Liverpool Echo's Paul Gorst.

Klopp implored FIFA to intervene and said Liverpool—who were recently crowned FIFA Club World Cup champions for the first time—are ready to take less money if it meant playing fewer games.

The Premier League front-runners are in contention to win three titles in what could be a historic campaign at Anfield, where Liverpool host Manchester United on Sunday hoping to continue their record-breaking run.