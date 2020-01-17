LSU Pass-Rusher K'Lavon Chaisson Declares for 2020 NFL Draft After CFP Title Win

LSU Pass-Rusher K'Lavon Chaisson Declares for 2020 NFL Draft After CFP Title WinJanuary 17, 2020
Carmen Mandato/Getty Images
LSU linebacker K'Lavon Chaisson has capped off a memorable week by announcing he will forgo his final two years of eligibility to declare for the 2020 NFL draft.
Chaisson announced his decision on Twitter:
