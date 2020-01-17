LSU Pass-Rusher K'Lavon Chaisson Declares for 2020 NFL Draft After CFP Title Win

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistJanuary 17, 2020

ATLANTA, GA - DECEMBER 28: K'Lavon Chaisson #18 of the LSU Tigers celebrates following LSU Tigers win over the Oklahoma Sooners in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 28, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)
Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

LSU linebacker K'Lavon Chaisson has capped off a memorable week by announcing he will forgo his final two years of eligibility to declare for the 2020 NFL draft. 

Chaisson announced his decision on Twitter:

  

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.  

Related

    Titans Slayed Lamar, and They Can Wreck Mahomes Too

    'Nobody in our room fears anybody. Nobody fears the amount of talent they have, because we have talent, too'

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Titans Slayed Lamar, and They Can Wreck Mahomes Too

    Tyler Dunne
    via Bleacher Report

    B/R's Conference Championship Picks ✅

    The @BR_Gridiron staff break down the final four and pick both games ATS 💰

    NFL logo
    NFL

    B/R's Conference Championship Picks ✅

    NFL Staff
    via Bleacher Report

    AB Dropped by Agent

    Drew Rosenhaus conditionally terminates relationship with Antonio Brown until WR seeks help (Schefter)

    NFL logo
    NFL

    AB Dropped by Agent

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report

    NFL Teams Set to Fall off in 2020

    Law of averages indicates that some of this year's unluckiest teams will inch back next season.

    NFL logo
    NFL

    NFL Teams Set to Fall off in 2020

    Chris Roling
    via Bleacher Report