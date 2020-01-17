Fantasy Football 2020: Daily Fantasy Advice for Championship Games

Fantasy Football 2020: Daily Fantasy Advice for Championship GamesJanuary 17, 2020
Some of the best daily fantasy football options for the NFL conference championship games are players who have been reliable for most of the season and have achieved success against their Sunday opponents.
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes produced his highest passing yard total in the regular-season meeting with the Tennessee Titans, and he is coming off his eighth 300-yard game of the campaign.
San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle has been reliable when healthy this season, and one of his three 100-yard performances occurred in the Week 12 blowout victory over the Green Bay Packers.
If you use those players as anchors of a lineup, success could come your way in one of the final NFL weekends until September.
Championship Weekend DFS Advice
Patrick Mahomes, QB, Kansas City
Mahomes lit up the Tennessee secondary in Week 10 for 446 passing yards and a trio of touchdown passes.
In the 35-32 loss at Nissan Stadium, the third-year player recorded a season high in passing attempts with 50 and picked out nine different receivers.
If you want to stack one of the Kansas City wide receivers with Mahomes, Tyreek Hill could be a good option, as he caught 11 of his 19 targets for 157 yards and a score versus Mike Vrabel's side.
The Chiefs quarterback should benefit from the confidence gained in the divisional-round win over the Houston Texans, when he went 23-for-35 with 321 yards and five touchdowns.
If he reaches the 300-yard mark again, there is a high likelihood of zero turnovers against a Titans defense with five takeaways in two playoff contests.
In his eight 300-yard games, Mahomes threw for 21 touchdowns and has been picked off once by the Denver Broncos in Week 15. The Texas Tech product has yet to turn the ball over in the postseason and has 894 passing yards and eight touchdowns in three playoff contests.
While Tennessee's defense limited the Baltimore Ravens and New England Patriots to 25 combined points, it conceded 554 passing yards.
If Mahomes can once again pick apart the gaps in the Titans secondary, he has a chance to be the top-gaining quarterback of conference championship weekend.
George Kittle, TE, San Francisco
There was a small concern regarding Kittle on Wednesday when he popped up on the injury report with a sore ankle.
San Francisco head coach Kyle Shanahan noted it was a precautionary measure to keep the tight end out Wednesday before he returned to the practice field Thursday, per 49ers.com's Keiana Martin of the team's official site.
"I knew he had some wear and tear from the game [against the Minnesota Vikings]," Shanahan said. "[Kittle] was a little sorer than we thought before practice. So, we held him out."
Kittle was one of many 49ers players to achieve success in Week 12's 37-8 win over the Packers, as he hauled in six passes for 129 yards and a touchdown. Three of his four best yardage totals of the campaign have come at Levi's Stadium, with his highest being 134 yards in Week 15 versus the Atlanta Falcons.
Kittle is coming off his lowest total of the season, as he was held to 16 yards on three receptions against the Vikings.
He is facing a Green Bay defense that allowed 865 receiving yards and six scores to tight ends in the regular season and 47 yards on five receptions to Jacob Hollister of the Seattle Seahawks in the divisional round.
Those numbers suggest a bounce-back performance is in the cards for Kittle, who responded to a two-catch, 17-yard game in Week 13 with six receptions, 67 yards and a touchdown in Week 14.
Follow Joe on Twitter, @JTansey90. Statistics obtained from Pro Football Reference.
