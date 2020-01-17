Fantasy Football 2020: Daily Fantasy Advice for Championship Games

Peter G. Aiken/Getty Images

Some of the best daily fantasy football options for the NFL conference championship games are players who have been reliable for most of the season and have achieved success against their Sunday opponents.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes produced his highest passing yard total in the regular-season meeting with the Tennessee Titans, and he is coming off his eighth 300-yard game of the campaign.

San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle has been reliable when healthy this season, and one of his three 100-yard performances occurred in the Week 12 blowout victory over the Green Bay Packers.

If you use those players as anchors of a lineup, success could come your way in one of the final NFL weekends until September.

Championship Weekend DFS Advice

Patrick Mahomes, QB, Kansas City

Reed Hoffmann/Associated Press

Mahomes lit up the Tennessee secondary in Week 10 for 446 passing yards and a trio of touchdown passes.

In the 35-32 loss at Nissan Stadium, the third-year player recorded a season high in passing attempts with 50 and picked out nine different receivers.

If you want to stack one of the Kansas City wide receivers with Mahomes, Tyreek Hill could be a good option, as he caught 11 of his 19 targets for 157 yards and a score versus Mike Vrabel's side.

The Chiefs quarterback should benefit from the confidence gained in the divisional-round win over the Houston Texans, when he went 23-for-35 with 321 yards and five touchdowns.

If he reaches the 300-yard mark again, there is a high likelihood of zero turnovers against a Titans defense with five takeaways in two playoff contests.

In his eight 300-yard games, Mahomes threw for 21 touchdowns and has been picked off once by the Denver Broncos in Week 15. The Texas Tech product has yet to turn the ball over in the postseason and has 894 passing yards and eight touchdowns in three playoff contests.

While Tennessee's defense limited the Baltimore Ravens and New England Patriots to 25 combined points, it conceded 554 passing yards.

If Mahomes can once again pick apart the gaps in the Titans secondary, he has a chance to be the top-gaining quarterback of conference championship weekend.

George Kittle, TE, San Francisco

Stephen Brashear/Associated Press

There was a small concern regarding Kittle on Wednesday when he popped up on the injury report with a sore ankle.

San Francisco head coach Kyle Shanahan noted it was a precautionary measure to keep the tight end out Wednesday before he returned to the practice field Thursday, per 49ers.com's Keiana Martin of the team's official site.