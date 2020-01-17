Titans vs. Chiefs: Updated Odds, Predictions for AFC Championship Game 2020

James Kenney/Associated Press

The 2020 AFC Championship Game is a matchup of polar opposites.

The second-seeded Kansas City Chiefs are right where they—and many others—expected them to be. They're hosting this game for a second straight season, thanks in no small part to an offense that piles up points in bunches with prolific passer (and reigning MVP) Patrick Mahomes at the helm.

The sixth-seeded Tennessee Titans are in a position no one could've foreseen, maybe not even them. But a midseason quarterback change from Marcus Mariota to Ryan Tannehill helped them rally from a 2-4 hole to win nine of their last 12 games, including consecutive playoff wins over the New England Patriots and Baltimore Ravens.

While the Chiefs wow with speed, the Titans overwhelm with force. They play a punishing, methodical style that consists largely of handing the ball to Derrick Henry and watching him work his magic.

The 6'3", 247-pound power back has amassed an incredible 588 rushing yards and four touchdowns on a whopping 96 carries over his last three contests.

One trait the two teams share, though, is hunger. The Titans have never won a Super Bowl, while the Chiefs have triumphed once—in the 1969 season.

With a trip to Super Bowl LIV on the line, these clubs will leave nothing to chance. That could be the recipe for an all-time classic collision.

Let's set the table, then, with everything you need to know heading into Sunday's contest.

AFC Championship Game 2020

Who: Tennessee Titans vs. Kansas City Chiefs

Where: Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri

When: Sunday, Jan. 19 at 3:05 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Latest Line: Chiefs -7 | O/U: 53 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

If you subscribe to the theory that contrasting styles make for a great matchup—as you should—then this is your can't-miss collision of the season.

The Titans take a ground-and-pound approach to the offensive side, which both maximizes Henry's ability and kills the clock. Once defenses overcommit to stopping the run, quarterback Ryan Tannehill can pick them apart, often on passes to electric rookie receiver A.J. Brown, the freshman class' leader in yards (1,051) and touchdowns (eight, tied for first).

Kansas City's path to South Beach starts and stops with containing Henry. That's a tall task for any defender, so the key will be rallying to the football and sending multiple bodies at him.

"It's going to take a lot of us hitting and tackling him," Chiefs linebacker Anthony Hitchens told reporters. "More than one guy. He's a big guy, strong and physical with all the tools. That's why he's running wild right now."

That wild run started in Week 10, when Henry rolled for 188 yards in the Titans' 35-32 win. The Chiefs can't afford a repeat. A huge day from the running back is the blueprint for the latest Titans' upset.

This goes beyond the defense, too.

Knowing it might have limited opportunities, Kansas City must hit on some quick-strike scores. Luckily, that happens to be a specialty of Mahomes, who needed just 23 completions to compile 321 passing yards and five scores during their divisional-round win over the Houston Texans.

"I do not think any lead is safe versus these guys," Texans coach Bill O'Brien said.

In other words, the Chiefs won't deviate from the game plan if Henry puts them in a one- or two-score hole. They'll keep looking for the big play, because it's what they do (with Mahomes, Travis Kelce, Tyreek Hill and a boatload of burners, why wouldn't they?), but also because Tannehill and Co. lack the firepower to keep pace.

That's what this contest likely comes down to. Whichever team dictates the tempo likely prevails. As electric as Henry has been of late, it's hard not to think Mahomes has more magic in him.

Prediction: Chiefs 38, Titans 24