Dodgers' Cody Bellinger: Astros Scandal 'Completely Ruins' Integrity of Baseball

Charlie Riedel/Associated Press

Add the reigning National League MVP to the growing list of players expressing their outrage over Major League Baseball's cheating scandal.

Following Carlos Beltran's departure as New York Mets manager Thursday and the circulation of unverified rumors on social media that Houston Astros players were wearing devices allowing them to relay incoming pitches to batters, Los Angeles Dodgers star Cody Bellinger called for "major consequences" for those involved in the scandal.

One of the game's premier players, the 24-year-old said the latest accusations "completely ruins the integrity of the game."

Already the fallout has been massive. Three managers have lost their jobs, one GM has been fired, draft picks have been revoked, and fines have been levied. And there's still more punishment likely on the way.

Bellinger has every reason to be upset. As a member of the Dodgers, the right fielder/first baseman was a part of two teams that lost in the World Series in 2017 and 2018 to franchises—the Astros and the Boston Red Sox, respectively—who are at the center of the sign-stealing affair.