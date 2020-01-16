Demi Lovato Will Perform National Anthem Before 2020 Super Bowl

Jordan Strauss/Associated Press

The NFL announced on Thursday that pop singer Demi Lovato will perform the United States national anthem before Super Bowl LIV on Feb. 2 in Miami.

Lovato will join a star-studded list of Star-Spangled Banner performers at the Super Bowl that includes Diana Ross, Barry Manilow, Billy Joel, Garth Brooks, Beyonce and Lady Gaga. Gladys Knight was last year's singer at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

The 27-year-old New Mexico native started her Hollywood career as an actress on Barney & Friends in 2002, and she remains active on both the small and large screens while emerging as one of the country's most well-known pop singers over the past decade.

She's also overcome personal issues during her time in the spotlight, including a July 2018 overdose, and said during the Teen Vogue Summit in November that she's learned a lot about herself in the process.

"What I see in the mirror [is] someone that's overcome a lot. I've been through a lot and I genuinely see a fighter," Lovato said. "I don't see a championship winner, but I see a fighter and someone who is going to continue to fight no matter what is thrown their way."

Lovato will be joined by halftime performers Jennifer Lopez and Shakira as this year's headline acts at Hard Rock Stadium.

Four teams are left in the 2020 NFL playoffs with an eye toward winning the Super Bowl next month: the Kansas City Chiefs and Tennessee Titans in the AFC and the San Francisco 49ers and Green Bay Packers in the NFC.