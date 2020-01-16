Demi Lovato Will Perform National Anthem Before 2020 Super Bowl

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistJanuary 16, 2020

Demi Lovato arrives at the Billboard Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Sunday, May 20, 2018, in Las Vegas. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Jordan Strauss/Associated Press

The NFL announced on Thursday that pop singer Demi Lovato will perform the United States national anthem before Super Bowl LIV on Feb. 2 in Miami.

Lovato will join a star-studded list of Star-Spangled Banner performers at the Super Bowl that includes Diana Ross, Barry Manilow, Billy Joel, Garth Brooks, Beyonce and Lady Gaga. Gladys Knight was last year's singer at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

The 27-year-old New Mexico native started her Hollywood career as an actress on Barney & Friends in 2002, and she remains active on both the small and large screens while emerging as one of the country's most well-known pop singers over the past decade.

She's also overcome personal issues during her time in the spotlight, including a July 2018 overdose, and said during the Teen Vogue Summit in November that she's learned a lot about herself in the process.

"What I see in the mirror [is] someone that's overcome a lot. I've been through a lot and I genuinely see a fighter," Lovato said. "I don't see a championship winner, but I see a fighter and someone who is going to continue to fight no matter what is thrown their way."

Lovato will be joined by halftime performers Jennifer Lopez and Shakira as this year's headline acts at Hard Rock Stadium.

Four teams are left in the 2020 NFL playoffs with an eye toward winning the Super Bowl next month: the Kansas City Chiefs and Tennessee Titans in the AFC and the San Francisco 49ers and Green Bay Packers in the NFC.

Related

    One Surprise Draft Prospect for Every Team

    Possible 2020 targets teams should prepare for

    NFL logo
    NFL

    One Surprise Draft Prospect for Every Team

    Brent Sobleski
    via Bleacher Report

    Vrabel Got Decked by Ref 😅

    Video from Titans’ win over Ravens shows Tennessee’s HC getting accidentally run over by a ref 🎥

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Vrabel Got Decked by Ref 😅

    Andrew Joseph
    via For The Win

    How Za'Darius and Preston Smith Saved the Packers 🙌

    @MikeTanier says the defensive duo could make Green Bay champs

    NFL logo
    NFL

    How Za'Darius and Preston Smith Saved the Packers 🙌

    Mike Tanier
    via Bleacher Report

    Big Names Who Could Get Cut This Offseason

    Seven players who may be on the move

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Big Names Who Could Get Cut This Offseason

    Kristopher Knox
    via Bleacher Report