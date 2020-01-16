Carlos Beltran Rumors: Mets Dealing with 'Conflict' over Manager's Future in NY

Seth Wenig/Associated Press

The New York Mets are reportedly in turmoil regarding the status of new manager Carlos Beltran before he has even managed a game.

According to Joel Sherman of the New York Post, there is "a lot of conflict" within the Mets organization as they mull over whether they should stand by Beltran or cut ties. Sherman added that the Mets have not reached out to potential replacements such as Dusty Baker or Buck Showalter yet.

There is uncertainty regarding Beltran's status after he was named by Major League Baseball as someone who played a role in the sign-stealing system created by the Houston Astros in 2017.

The Astros fired manager A.J. Hinch this week after MLB suspended him for one year due to his involvement in the 2017 sign-stealing scandal en route to Houston winning its first World Series.

Also, the Boston Red Sox parted ways with manager Alex Cora, who was the Astros' bench coach in 2017. Cora allegedly helped institute the sign-stealing system in Houston, and MLB was investigating the Red Sox for using their replay room as a means of stealing signs under him in 2018, which was the same year they won the World Series.

Beltran was a veteran designated hitter and outfielder for the Astros in 2017, which was his final MLB season as a player.

After spending the past two seasons as part of the Yankees' front office, Beltran was hired as the Mets' manager in November despite having no previous managerial experience.

The 42-year-old Beltran was widely viewed as a perfect fit for the Mets due to his ties to the organization. The Puerto Rico native played for the Mets from 2005-11 and was a five-time All-Star during his seven-year stint.

ESPN's Buster Olney said Wednesday on SportsCenter that the Mets are "wavering" in their support of Beltran and added that it "wouldn't surprise" him if they moved on.

Beltran was a beacon of hope when the Mets hired him, but having missed the playoffs in three straight seasons and now facing the possibility of their fourth different manager since 2017, the Mets are in an unenviable position.