Manchester United's Marcus Rashford Out a 'Few Weeks' with Back Injury

Matt Jones January 19, 2020

Manchester United's English striker Marcus Rashford (C) reacts after seeming to pick up an injury during the English FA Cup third round-replay football match between Manchester United and Wolverhampton Wanderers at Old Trafford in Manchester, north west England, on January 15, 2020. (Photo by Paul ELLIS / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No video emulation. Social media in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No use in betting publications, games or single club/league/player publications. / (Photo by PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images)
PAUL ELLIS/Getty Images

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said on Sunday that forward Marcus Rashford will be out for "a few weeks" with a back injury. 

Rashford was not included in the Red Devils' squad for their Premier League match against Liverpool at Anfield, and Solskjaer offered an update on his condition when talking before the game to Sky Sports (h/t The Independent's Karl Matchett).

"I wouldn't expect him to be back in the next few weeks. We have a mid-season break and I'm not sure are going to see him before then, no. He's got a couple of knocks, jolts against Wolves. [He] aggravated his back [and] had trouble before; give him time to recover and rest before we put him back on the pitch."

Rashford's injury means he is likely to miss United's Premier League fixtures against Burnley and Wolverhampton Wanderers, their FA Cup fourth-round tie against either Tranmere Rovers or Watford and the Carabao Cup semi-final second leg against Manchester City.

The problem for Rashford comes at a disappointing time, as he is enjoying his most productive campaign in the Red Devils first team. He has mainly been used in a role on the left flank, where he has freedom to roam and cause problems for opposition defenders. Rashford's pace and dribbling skill have lit up the Premier League this term.

There have also been signs of growing maturity from the 22-year-old, who has refined his decision-making in the final third. Rashford has netted an impressive 14 goals in the top flight, which is his best return in the competition.

Replacing the forward will be a huge challenge, as United don't have any other attacker who offers as much as him on a consistent basis.

Anthony Martial can be used on the left flank, although he has looked more comfortable in a central berth this season. Daniel James, Jesse Lingard and Mason Greenwood are other options Solskjaer could utilise.

