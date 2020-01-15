NHL to Debut 'Shooting Stars' Event at 2020 All-Star Skills Competition

Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

The NHL has gone back to the drawing board for its All-Star Game festivities and returned with an event unlike any seen in professional sports.

The NHL announced a new "Shooting Stars" challenge which will take 10 of the league's best players off the ice and put them on a platform in the stands, about 30 feet above the ice to pull off a variety of trick shots.

Think hockey meets Top Golf in a packed stadium. Players will be tasked with hitting a number of targets on the ice below to earn points. The NHL explained further:

"Pucks that don't hit a target will get no points; pucks that bounce, deflect or ricochet onto a target will be counted for the highest scoring value they hit; a puck that hits the center and bounces will be scored the point value of the center; a puck that hits the base of the target will not be awarded any points. Players are allowed to hit the same target more than once, and all scoring will be decided by on-ice officials. If there is a tie at the end of the event, the players who are tied will shoot three pucks each in a sudden death "score-off."

The event will close out the 2020 NHL All-Star Skills Competition on January 24 at Enterprise Center in St. Louis.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

