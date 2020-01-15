FA Cup 2020: Final Results and Scores from 3rd-Round Replay

PAUL ELLIS/Getty Images

Manchester United beat Wolverhampton Wanderers 1-0 to progress to the fourth round of the FA Cup on Wednesday.

Juan Mata scored the only goal of the game in the second half at Old Trafford to send the Red Devils through to a tie against Tranmere Rovers or Watford.

Elsewhere, Cardiff City beat Carlisle 4-3 in a thrilling third-round replay at Brunton Park to book a clash with Reading in the next round.

   

Wednesday's Results

Carlisle 3-4 Cardiff City

Manchester United 1-0 Wolves

     

FA Cup Recap

Manchester United survived a let-off in the first half when Pedro Neto put the ball in the back of the net after 10 minutes but saw his effort ruled out for handball after a VAR check.

A poor pass from Fred hit team-mate Nemanja Matic and gifted possession to the visitors. Raul Jimenez beat Harry Maguire to the ball but was penalised for handball before Neto converted (UK video only):

Jimenez was a threat in the first half and forced Romero into a good early save, while Daniel James was twice denied by goalkeeper John Ruddy at the other end and fired a low effort across goal.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer sent on Marcus Rashford and Andreas Pereira in search of a winner after 64 minutes and saw his side take the lead three minutes later.

Anthony Martial sent Mata running clean through on goal, and the Spaniard kept his composure to dink the ball over Ruddy:

The goal was enough to secure victory but the hosts' evening was marred by an injury to top scorer Rashford. The striker was forced off with a little over 10 minutes of normal time remaining with an apparent back injury, per Henry Winter at The Times:

Championship side Cardiff are also safely into the fourth round after coming out on top of a seven-goal thriller against Carlisle.

The League Two side took a surprise lead on seven minutes when Nathan Thomas struck from the edge of the box, but Cardiff hit back through goals from Aden Flint and Josh Murphy.

Flint struck again from close range early in the second half to put Cardiff 3-1 up and in charge of the tie. However, Harry McKirdy pulled one back three minutes later to give his side hope.

Danny Ward struck a fourth for the visitors with a neat turn and finish to restore Cardiff's two-goal advantage which proved enough to send them through despite McKirdy grabbing his second of the game with a brilliant strike into the top corner.

