Red Sox Say Alex Cora 'Admitted What He Did Was Wrong' in Sign-Stealing Probe

Gregory Bull/Associated Press

Boston Red Sox chairman Tom Werner said former manager Alex Cora admitted he was wrong for playing a "central role" in the Houston Astros' sign-stealing scheme, leading to the two sides mutually agreeing to part ways this week.

"Alex was understanding and professional and he admitted what he did was wrong," Werner told reporters Wednesday. "Alex by his own admission played a central role in what went on in Houston. We all agreed it was wrong, and that we had a responsibility as stewards where we have a standard where that behavior is unacceptable."

Cora served two seasons as Boston's manager, leading the Red Sox to the 2018 World Series title. A year earlier, he was the bench coach in Houston, and an MLB investigation found he was an instrumental behind-the-scenes player in the Astros using video cameras to steal the signs of opposing teams.

"Cora was involved in developing both the banging scheme and utilizing the replay review room to decode and transmit signs. Cora participated in both schemes, and through his active participation, implicitly condoned the players' conduct," MLB said in a statement announcing the findings of its investigation.

MLB fined the Astros $5 million, stripped the club of its first two rounds of draft picks in 2020 and 2021 and announced one-year suspensions for manager A.J. Hinch and general manager Jeff Luhnow. The Astros fired Hinch and Luhnow not long after the sanctions were announced.

MLB is currently investigating the Red Sox for allegations of sign stealing under Cora during their 2018 World Series run. During the press conference, Red Sox management seemed to indicate they do not believe sanctions will be nearly as harsh for them once MLB completes the investigation. Red Sox team president Sam Kennedy told reporters Boston's World Series championship was "absolutely" won fair-and-square.

Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom said the team is currently looking for a new manager and wants one in place "as soon as possible."

Pitchers and catchers can report for spring training in less than a month, so any search for Cora's replacement will be expedited. Cora is yet to receive any punishment from MLB for his involvement in Houston, but it's expected that will come down once the Red Sox investigation is concluded.

"Alex is an incredibly talented manager. ... He expressed remorse and apologized yesterday to us for the embarrassment that this caused and he’ll go through a process of rehabilitation so we’ll see what happens. He’s an extreme talent," Kennedy said when asked whether Cora would manage again.