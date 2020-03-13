Matt Judon Receives Ravens' Franchise Tag Ahead of Free Agency

Nick Wass/Associated Press

Matt Judon has earned himself a major pay raise, with the Baltimore Ravens using the franchise tag on the pass-rusher.

Mike Garafolo of NFL Network first reported the news.

The linebacker would make $16.266 million in 2020 if he signs the one-year tender, per OverTheCap. He could sign a long-term deal with the team, which would likely represent a significant personal boost after making $3.9 million in his first four seasons combined, per Spotrac.

Though this would help solidify the Ravens defense going forward, he also could be on the move with several teams showing interest in a trade for the talented player, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Judon is coming off his best season in the NFL, earning his first Pro Bowl selection after totaling a team-high 9.5 sacks. He also led the Ravens with 33 quarterback hits, 14 tackles for loss and four forced fumbles, becoming a key cog for a squad that finished third in the NFL in points allowed and fourth in yards allowed.

While most of the attention during the regular season was deservedly on Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore offense during the 14-2 campaign, Judon was a leader for one of the top defenses in football.

The 27-year-old originally entered the league as a fifth-round pick in the 2016 draft and remained a reliable pass-rusher throughout his four years, totaling 19 sacks in his first three seasons.

His role fluctuated during this stretch, sometimes used more exclusively on passing downs, but a bigger role opened in 2019 when both Za'Darius Smith and Terrell Suggs left in free agency. Judon started all 16 games this year for the first time in his career, and he made the extra playing time count with an impressive season.

If he stays with the Ravens, he can be a key part of the future as they try to make another run at a Super Bowl after a disappointing exit in the Divisional Round. Otherwise, he can help return some assets in a trade that wouldn't be possible if he left in free agency.

In any case, Judon earned some security with a lot of guaranteed money headed his way.