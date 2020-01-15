NFL Draft 2020: Updated Mock Draft for Nation's Top Prospects

Vasha Hunt/Associated Press

With a quarterback sitting atop our 2020 NFL mock draft board and three more joining the fun in the first round, this class could be remembered—as so many are—for its passers.

But there's a chance history remembers this draft for a different offensive position: wide receiver.

That position impresses in both the quality and quantity. Even with Alabama's DeVonta Smith opting for another year in Tuscaloosa, this crop of pass-catchers could be special.

So, after presenting our updated mock first round, we'll spotlight the top three receiving prospects on our board.

2020 NFL Mock Draft

1. Cincinnati Bengals: Joe Burrow, QB, LSU

2. Washington Redskins: Chase Young, EDGE, Ohio State

3. Detroit Lions: Jeff Okudah, CB, Ohio State

4. New York Giants: Jerry Jeudy, WR, Alabama

5. Miami Dolphins: Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Alabama

6. Los Angeles Chargers: Justin Herbert, QB, Oregon

7. Carolina Panthers: Derrick Brown, DT, Auburn

8. Arizona Cardinals: Andrew Thomas, OT, Georgia

9. Jacksonville Jaguars: Isaiah Simmons, LB, Clemson

10. Cleveland Browns: Jedrick Wills Jr., OT, Alabama

11. New York Jets: Tristan Wirfs, OT, Iowa

12. Oakland Raiders: CeeDee Lamb, WR, Oklahoma

13. Indianapolis Colts: Tee Higgins, WR, Clemson

14. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Grant Delpit, S, LSU

15. Denver Broncos: Laviska Shenault Jr., WR, Colorado

16. Atlanta Falcons: A.J. Epenesa, EDGE, Iowa

17. Dallas Cowboys: Javon Kinlaw, DT, South Carolina

18. Miami Dolphins (via Pittsburgh Steelers): Yetur Gross-Matos, EDGE, Penn State

19. Oakland Raiders (via Chicago Bears): Kenneth Murray, LB, Oklahoma

20. Jacksonville Jaguars (via Los Angeles Rams): CJ Henderson, CB, Florida

21. Philadelphia Eagles: Henry Ruggs III, WR, Alabama

22. Buffalo Bills: Justin Jefferson, WR, LSU

23. New England Patriots: Jordan Love, QB, Utah State

24. New Orleans Saints: Kristian Fulton, CB, LSU

25. Minnesota Vikings: Neville Gallimore, DT, Oklahoma

26. Miami Dolphins (via Houston Texans): D'Andre Swift, RB, Georgia

27. Seattle Seahawks: Jeff Gladney, CB, TCU

28. Baltimore Ravens: Terrell Lewis, EDGE, Alabama

29. Tennessee Titans: Julian Okwara, EDGE, Notre Dame

30. Green Bay Packers: Dylan Moses, LB, Alabama

31. Kansas City Chiefs: Jonathan Taylor, RB, Wisconsin

32. San Francisco 49ers: Brandon Aiyuk, WR, Arizona State

Top 2020 NFL Draft WR Prospects

Jerry Jeudy, WR, Alabama

Scouting certain prospects is a nuanced art, requiring patience, imagination and a keen eye for details. Watching Jerry Jeudy is much simpler: just kick back, enjoy and make sure there's something in place to catch the inevitable drool.

"As one evaluator told me earlier this year, [Jeudy] is a glitch," B/R's Matt Miller wrote. "His ability to set up defenders with subtle route variations is matched by his special agility, balance and speed. He's eerily similar to Odell Beckham Jr. with his running style and movement skills."

While Jeudy doesn't have overwhelming size (6'1", 192 pounds), he checks every other box. His routes are smooth and crisp. He has the quick-twitch movement to free himself in tight spaces and the breakaway burst to blow the top off a defense. He also wants the ball in big moments, and he has a knack for making huge plays when they're needed most.

He could be in play as early as No. 3, whether the Lions want to create a pass-catching army or find a trade partner in love with Jeudy. If he falls, he seems unlikely to get past No. 8, as the Cardinals need a legitimate No. 1 option to help bring the best out of Kyler Murray.

CeeDee Lamb, WR, Oklahoma

While some might quibble over the most desirable trait in a receiver—hands, route running, size, speed—it would be hard to argue over explosiveness.

If you're spending an early pick on a skill player, you want that player to be a touchdown threat every time he touches the ball. CeeDee Lamb is that kind of player.

His worst yards-per-catch average over three seasons at Oklahoma was a massive 17.5. His best was the absurd 21.4 he posted this season—on 62 receptions, no less. He found the end zone on 32 receptions as a Sooner and even added both a touchdown run and a touchdown pass.

He makes things happen, and as far as the Draft Network's Joe Marino is concerned, Lamb can take that gift with him to the NFL: "CeeDee Lamb profiles as [a] No. 1 wide receiver at the next level that can be the focal point of the passing attack. He's a threat at all levels of the field with blue-chip body control, ball skills, hands and instincts. ... Lamb has the upside to develop into one of the premier offensive playmakers in the NFL by Year 3."

Lamb has a chance to be one of the first 10 prospects selected. If he's not, he's a near-lock to land in the 11-13 range, as the Jets, Raiders and Colts all need more juice at the position.

Tee Higgins, WR, Clemson

While most receiver rankings probably start with Jeudy and Lamb (in that order), different names will occupy the No. 3 slot. Alabama burner Henry Ruggs III, Colorado playmaker Laviska Shenault Jr. or LSU's precise route-running Justin Jefferson all belong in that conversation.

But we'll give the nod to Clemson's Tee Higgins, who offers an intriguing blend of size (6'4", 215 pounds), hands and route running. He can track deep balls, free himself in space and understands how to get the most out of his build.

Higgins "is adept at using his size to his advantage," NBC Sports Bay Area's Josh Schrock wrote. "He has great ball-tracking skills on nine routes and is able to use his range to snag off-target throws and win 50-50 balls."

Because Higgins' place in the positional pecking order is unclear, he has a wider draft range than the two players listed above. It probably starts in that 11-13 area, but it's possible he falls to a team drafting in the early 20s, like the Eagles or Bills.