Report: Yankee Stadium Street to Be Renamed in Dedication to Derek Jeter

Just in case Derek Jeter's magnificent career with the New York Yankees is ever on the verge of being forgotten, two councilwomen from the Bronx are teaming up to bestow another honor on the soon-to-be Hall of Fame shortstop.

Vanessa Gibson and Diana Ayala are preparing to introduce legislation to rename part of East 161st Street to Jeter Street, per AMNY.com's Alex Mitchell. The street passes right by Yankee Stadium and will intersect with another section of road that's been recently renamed Rivera Street.

That's one half of the Core Four taking up permanent residence on street signs outside the famed ballpark. It remains to be seen if the remaining half—Andy Pettitte and Jorge Posada—will get their own stretch of asphalt.

Mitchell notes the vote is likely a formality and should pass with ease.

Jeter, currently CEO and part owner of the Miami Marlins, played his entire 20-year career with the Yankees, winning five World Series titles and finishing with 3,465 hits from 1995-2014. His No. 2 jersey was already retired by the club shortly after he retired, and he's expected to be voted into the Baseball Hall of Fame when the ballots are announced January 21.