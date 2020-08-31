Logan Ryan, Giants Agree to Reported 1-Year, $7.5M Contract

James Kenney/Associated Press

The New York Giants have strengthened the secondary by signing veteran cornerback Logan Ryan to a one-year, $7.5 million deal, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.



Ryan confirmed the move on Twitter:

Ryan is coming off a big season with the Tennessee Titans in which he led the team with 113 tackles, 18 passes defended and four forced fumbles.

He also had a career-high 4.5 sacks to go with his four interceptions.

This all-around effort made him one of the most important parts of a defense that ranked 12th in the NFL in points allowed. The cornerback also came up big in the playoff run to the AFC Championship Game, including a pick-six of Tom Brady to seal a first-round victory.

While he hasn't always put up these types of numbers, Ryan has remained a reliable player throughout his seven years in the NFL, including three with the Titans and four with the New England Patriots. He has been a part of two Super Bowl teams and has been in the playoffs in all but one season of his career.

The 29-year-old has also appeared in 109 of 112 possible regular-season games to showcase impressive durability during this stretch.

Ryan will now try to continue his production in a new location after signing on with the Giants.