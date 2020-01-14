Achraf Hakimi Says His Heart Is Split Between Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund

Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Achraf Hakimi has said his heart is split between Borussia Dortmund and Real Madrid after a successful spell on loan at the Bundesliga club.

He told Ruhr Nachrichten (h/t Sam McEvoy for MailOnline) that he is uncertain where he wants to play his football once his Dortmund loan expires at the end of the season.

"My heart is divided between Madrid and Dortmund," said the 21-year-old, who joined Real's youth setup as an eight-year-old. "It is still six months until the summer; there are still a lot of games. What I can say is that right now, I am very happy to be at Borussia Dortmund. I feel very comfortable."

Hakimi joined the Bundesliga side in July 2018 and has gone on to establish himself in the Dortmund starting XI. He made 28 appearances last season before seeing his season end prematurely due to a broken metatarsal.

The Morocco international has returned and been a regular in the current campaign, contributing six goals and six assists.

His performances have seen him named the African Youth Player of the Year for the second year running, beating out Nigerians Victor Osimhen (Lille) and Samuel Chukwueze (Villarreal):

Regular football has allowed Hakimi to develop into one of the most exciting young full-backs in Europe, and his versatility means he can play on either flank or further forward in a more attacking role.

Bleacher Report's Sam Tighe has been impressed with the youngster:

Borussia Dortmund sporting director Michael Zorc told Ruhr Nachrichten (h/t Perform via AS) that he would like to keep Hakimi for longer:

"According to the contract, he will return to Real Madrid in the summer because his contract will take effect on July 1. Our contacts are himself and Real. Of course we would like to see him with us longer, that's clear too. But we cannot influence it alone. I think Achraf knows very well what development he has taken with us."

Hakimi has also reportedly attracted interest from Bayern Munich. The German champions are prepared to make an offer, according to Jose Felix Diaz at Marca.

He told Spanish TV channel Vamos (h/t AS) in May that it would be a "dream" to return to the Santiago Bernabeu, but his latest comments suggest he is no longer quite as certain. Hakimi made nine appearances for Los Blancos in 2017-18 and became the first Moroccan to receive a UEFA Champions League winner's medal despite not being in the squad for the final.

Dani Carvajal and Alvaro Odriozola appear to be blocking his path to the first team at Real, and his chances of regular football look significantly brighter at Dortmund than back in Madrid.