Dalila Jakupovic Retires from Australian Open Due to Coughing Fit from Wildfires

James Wilson/MB Media/Getty Images

The devastating Australian wildfires affected the 2020 Australian Open qualifiers when Dalila Jakupovic retired from her match against Stefanie Voegele because of a coughing fit, according to Leo Schlink and Lauren Wood of the Herald Sun.

"The right-hander complained of breathing difficulties in the first set," Schlink and Wood added. "Jakupovic was treated by medical staff on several occasions before deciding to retire."

Jakupovic was leading the match 6-4, 5-6.

Stills from the scene emerged on Twitter:

The poor air quality had previously caused Australian Open practice to be temporarily suspended. The tournament provided an update on the fluid situation, noting that "the health and safety of our players, our staff and our fans is our priority":

The City of Melbourne cautioned citizens to stay indoors because of "hazardous" air quality in the aftermath of the bushfires.

The air quality is expected to "make at least one full circuit around the globe," NASA said (h/t BBC):

The bushfires continue to burn as the Australian Open is scheduled to run from Jan. 20 to Feb. 2.