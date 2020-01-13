Dalila Jakupovic Retires from Australian Open Due to Coughing Fit from Wildfires

Megan ArmstrongAnalyst IIIJanuary 14, 2020

NOTTINGHAM, ENGLAND - JUNE 12: Dalila Jakupovic of Slovakia during day three of the Nature Valley Open at Nottingham Tennis Centre on June 12, 2019 in Nottingham, United Kingdom. (Photo by James Wilson/MB Media/Getty Images)
James Wilson/MB Media/Getty Images

The devastating Australian wildfires affected the 2020 Australian Open qualifiers when Dalila Jakupovic retired from her match against Stefanie Voegele because of a coughing fit, according to Leo Schlink and Lauren Wood of the Herald Sun.

"The right-hander complained of breathing difficulties in the first set," Schlink and Wood added. "Jakupovic was treated by medical staff on several occasions before deciding to retire."

Jakupovic was leading the match 6-4, 5-6.

Stills from the scene emerged on Twitter:

The poor air quality had previously caused Australian Open practice to be temporarily suspended. The tournament provided an update on the fluid situation, noting that "the health and safety of our players, our staff and our fans is our priority":

The City of Melbourne cautioned citizens to stay indoors because of "hazardous" air quality in the aftermath of the bushfires.

The air quality is expected to "make at least one full circuit around the globe," NASA said (h/t BBC):

The bushfires continue to burn as the Australian Open is scheduled to run from Jan. 20 to Feb. 2.

Related

    Australian Open 2020 Draw Details ➡️

    Tennis logo
    Tennis

    Australian Open 2020 Draw Details ➡️

    Matt Jones
    via Bleacher Report

    Serena Williams Donates Tournament Winnings to Australian Wildfires Victims

    Tennis logo
    Tennis

    Serena Williams Donates Tournament Winnings to Australian Wildfires Victims

    Rob Blanchette
    via Bleacher Report

    Djokovic Leads Serbia to Win vs. Nadal, Spain at ATP Cup

    Tennis logo
    Tennis

    Djokovic Leads Serbia to Win vs. Nadal, Spain at ATP Cup

    Matt Jones
    via Bleacher Report

    Serena Wins 2020 ASB Classic; 1st Title Since 2017 Australian Open

    Tennis logo
    Tennis

    Serena Wins 2020 ASB Classic; 1st Title Since 2017 Australian Open

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report