Report: Jason Pierre-Paul, Bucs Agree to $27M Contract After Shaq Barrett Tagged

Michael Ainsworth/Associated Press

Jason Pierre-Paul reportedly will remain with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after signing a two-year contract worth $27 million to stay with the team.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reported the news, with the new contract coming about one year after Pierre-Paul fractured his neck in a single-car crash last offseason.

Although the injury kept him out for the first part of the 2019 season, he returned in Week 8 and was extremely productive with 8.5 sacks in 10 games. He totaled five sacks in the final two games of the season.

This followed a 2018 season where he finished with 12.5 sacks while starting all 16 games.

Off-field injuries have slowed his career, including a firework incident that severely damaged his right hand, but he remains an impact player when he is on the field.

The two-time Pro Bowler has 79.5 sacks in 137 games in his career, putting him 13th among active players in the NFL. He has also averaged more than 50 tackles per season in the league, showcasing his ability to make an impact on other phases of the game.

With at least seven sacks in each of the last four years, the 31-year-old has shown he isn't slowing down and can still attack the quarterback at a high level.

Tampa Bay saw enough to keep him around despite restructuring his contract last offseason to make him a free agent in 2020.

Pierre-Paul should once again pair with Shaquil Barrett, who was given the franchise tag, to create a scary pass-rushing tandem along the front seven. A full year of this duo could help improve a defense that allowed the third-most passing yards in the NFL last year.

After finishing 7-9 last season, the Buccaneers are close to taking the next step toward playoff contention.