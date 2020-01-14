Manchester United vs. Wolves: FA Cup Odds, Live Stream, TV Schedule

OLI SCARFF/Getty Images

Manchester United take on Wolverhampton Wanderers in an FA Cup third-round replay at Old Trafford on Wednesday.

The two Premier League sides were forced to replay after a dour goalless draw at Molineux, and the winner will face either Tranmere Rovers or Watford in the fourth round.

Home advantage makes United favourites to progress, although they have not beaten Wolves in their last five meetings.

Date: Wednesday, January 15

Time: 7:45 p.m. GMT/2:45 p.m. ET

TV Info: BT Sport 1 (UK)

Live Stream: BT Sport Live (UK), ESPN+ (U.S.)



Odds (courtesy of Oddschecker): Manchester United 19-20, Draw 13-5, Wolves 14-5

Match Preview

Manchester United are likely to make changes to their starting XI as the game comes in a busy schedule. The Red Devils may also have one eye on Sunday's Premier League clash against fierce rivals Liverpool at Anfield.

Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer could decide to rest in-form striker Marcus Rashford for the tie. The Norwegian has said the England international, who has 19 goals already this season, is carrying a few knocks, per The Athletic's Laurie Whitwell:

The hosts could turn to Mason Greenwood in attack. The 18-year-old is enjoying a breakthrough season at Old Trafford and has an excellent goalscoring record, as noted by Statman Dave:

United will need to put in a more attacking performance against Wolves this time around. They didn't manage a single shot on target in the draw at Molineux:

Midfield remains a problem area for United. Influential duo Scott McTominay and Paul Pogba remain sidelined with injury, which means Fred and Nemanja Matic are likely to continue in the side.

Meanwhile, Wolves head to Old Trafford on a poor run of form that has seen them go four games without a win since beating Premier League champions Manchester City 3-2 in December.

Manager Nuno Espirito Santo called on his team to improve after being held by struggling Newcastle United in the Premier League on Saturday:

Wolves have looked tired in recent weeks, which is understandable given they started UEFA Europa League qualifying in July and lack the strength in depth of some of their Premier League rivals.

The visitors still have enough quality to cause United problems. Striker Raul Jimenez hit the woodwork in the draw at Molineux and will be keen to add to his 11 goals this season.

Neither team will be relishing this extra fixture in a packed schedule and are unlikely to view the FA Cup as a priority this season. The hosts head into the match in better form and with home advantage, which may just be enough to clinch a narrow victory.