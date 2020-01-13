Report: Tottenham's Christian Eriksen, Inter Milan Agree to 4.5-Year Contract

Visionhaus/Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur playmaker Christian Eriksen has reportedly agreed a contract with Inter Milan until 2024.

According to The Times' Gary Jacob, the deal will earn him around £100,000 per week after tax at the San Siro.

Spurs are hoping to cash in on him in January before he leaves at the expiration of his contract in the summer, and they reportedly want in the region of £20 million for him.

