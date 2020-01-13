Report: Tottenham's Christian Eriksen, Inter Milan Agree to 4.5-Year Contract

Christopher Simpson@@CJSimpsonBRFeatured ColumnistJanuary 13, 2020

LONDON, ENGLAND - JANUARY 11: Christian Eriksen of Tottenham Hotspur FC during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool FC at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on January 11, 2020 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by Visionhaus)
Visionhaus/Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur playmaker Christian Eriksen has reportedly agreed a contract with Inter Milan until 2024.

According to The Times' Gary Jacob, the deal will earn him around £100,000 per week after tax at the San Siro. 

Spurs are hoping to cash in on him in January before he leaves at the expiration of his contract in the summer, and they reportedly want in the region of £20 million for him.

                  

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app to get the game.

Related

    Eriksen 'Agrees' Inter Deal

    ✍ Will sign contract until 2024 💰 Spurs demanding $22-26M 🤑 Dane to earn $130K/week (Gazzetta/Times)

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Eriksen 'Agrees' Inter Deal

    Jeorge Bird
    via Mail Online

    Turkish Reports: Mustafi Set for Galatasaray Talks

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Turkish Reports: Mustafi Set for Galatasaray Talks

    via footballlondon

    Arsenal's Mavropanos Joins Nuremberg on Loan

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Arsenal's Mavropanos Joins Nuremberg on Loan

    Arsenal
    via Arsenal

    Sergios Ramos Set to Miss 2 Weeks

    Sprained ankle vs. Atleti

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Sergios Ramos Set to Miss 2 Weeks

    AS.com
    via AS.com