Neymar Offers Olive Branch to Fans, Says Transfer-Fuelled Summer 'In the Past'

Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

Paris Saint-Germain superstar Neymar has spoken highly of the club's supporters despite sharing a rocky relationship and said last summer's rumour-laden transfer window is "in the past."

The Brazil international was pivotal for PSG on Sunday when they drew 3-3 at home to AS Monaco, scoring twice and forcing an own goal from Fode Ballo-Toure at the Parc des Princes, via Ligue 1.

He spoke to reporters after the game and said he'll "give 100 per cent" for Thomas Tuchel's side, despite having looked as though he was targeting an exit in the summer transfer window:

"My arrival here was one of the best feelings of my football life. The way the supporters received me was great. And, for me, the relationship takes its course.

"Everyone knows what happened last summer. It's in the past. Today, I am a PSG player. I continue here, I give my all. PSG can have a great season. They are good supporters, I have nothing against them, on the contrary.

"There is immense affection, great respect. I hope they will support us and help us again. I want them to continue to do what they do in the stands and, on the field, I will give 100 per cent."

French football writer Jeremy Smith disagreed with the forward's verdict that PSG deserved to win Sunday's clash, suggesting Robert Moreno's visitors in fact looked the larger threat:

Neymar was linked with a Barcelona return for much of 2019, and PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi told France Football (h/t Goal's Chris Burton) in June that "nobody forced him to sign" with the French outfit.

The €222 million purchase was delayed in making his 2019-20 debut following injury and suspension. Neymar opened his campaign at home to Strasbourg on September 14, when PSG fans made their discontent known, via journalist Aurelien Leger-Moec (h/t Get French Football News):

He was jeered by his own supporters for most of that fixture before providing a spectacular 1-0 decider in injury time.

PSG fans also booed their record signing in January 2018 when he refused to let Edinson Cavani take a penalty in an 8-0 thrashing of Dijon, per Goal's Jamie Smith.

Neymar—who will turn 28 in February—recently told Red Bull TV (h/t Eleven Sports) he felt the club have a strong chance of winning their maiden UEFA Champions League this season:

Tuchel's side will face Borussia Dortmund in the last 16 of the competition and are hoping to reach the quarter-finals for the first time in four years.

Neymar has 12 goals and six assists to his name in only 14 appearances across all competitions this season—1.29 direct goal involvements per game—the kind of numbers fans have come to expect of him in France.

The South American is sure to attract more transfer speculation this summer despite having two-and-a-half years left on his contract, though he's enjoying what feels like his most harmonious spell in Paris thus far.