AFC Championship Game 2020: TV Info, Odds, Predictions for Titans vs. Chiefs

Gail Burton/Associated Press

For a quarter there, it felt like neither of the AFC's top two seeds would make it to the championship game. But the Kansas City Chiefs took every opportunity Bill O'Brien gifted them and ran back into, and away with, the game against his Houston Texans.

Now the NFL pits the sixth-seeded Tennessee Titans against the Chiefs in a game that is, whatever the outcome, certain to spur an offseason full of debate between the proponents of the modern air and old-school running games.

AFC Championship Game

Date: Sunday, January 19

Start Time: 3:05 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Stream: CBS All Access

Odds (via Caesars): Kansas City Chiefs -7.5, Total: 52

Predictions

King Henry Keeps Hunting

Kansas City's defense is much better than the troupe that lost to the New England Patriots 37-31 in last season's AFC title game. The hiring of defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo and his usage of 2019 free-agent signing Tyrann Mathieu revamped Kansas City's identity.

Mathieu is all fire, and Spagnuolo puts him in the right places—whether at safety or at corner—to burn opposing offenses. Throughout, the Honey Badger's mentality spreads fast and fuels an ignited defense.

But Mathieu is 5'9" and weighs 190 pounds. Derrick Henry is 6'3" and packs 247 pounds. King Henry has run for more than 182 yards in three consecutive games, averaging 196 yards and 1.3 touchdowns on the ground over that span. As improved as Kansas City's defense is, the Tennessee attack is a different beast.

Henry runs behind an offensive line that is as mean as it is burly. The Titans play true bully ball, and Kansas City's upgraded secondary and scheme will not be able to keep Henry from hunting down yardage and stiff-arm victims.

Zeus Is a Maleficent God

Tennessee's defense has gone unheralded but still went ahead and held New England and Baltimore to 13 and 12 points, respectively, on the road in consecutive playoff wins. The Titans defense is helped by a running attack that can milk the clock like no other, but their front line and secondary have proved pivotal.

While Logan Ryan and the secondary are adaptable and possess rare ball skills, Jurrell Casey is in peak form and spinning his way through linemen. Tyreek HIll and Patrick Mahomes are game-changers, but the Titans are as good a team as any to try to stymie their production.

Tennessee is adaptable enough to find some answers for much of Kansas City's offense, but they won't be able to contain Travis Kelce. Zeus put up 134 yards and three touchdowns on the Houston Texans and should be leaned upon again with a trip to the Super Bowl on the line.

The Titans are likely to be without their fastest linebacker, Jayon Brown, again for this matchup, and that is not ideal against the league's second-best tight end. Like Henry getting yardage, Kelce putting in work is no flashy prediction—but it's a testament to confidence in Tennessee's corners and faith that Andy Reid will continue to put the offense on his biggest pass-catcher's shoulders.