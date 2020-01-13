NFL Draft 2020: Selection Order and Mock Draft Post-Divisional Round

Vasha Hunt/Associated Press

On the heels of a strange and unpredictable weekend of playoff matchups, the 2020 NFL draft order is nearly finalized, with 28 of the 32 spots set in stone following the divisional round.

The Cincinnati Bengals hold the keys to this year's class with the No. 1 overall selection. Their pick could be on display Monday night in the College Football Playoff National Championship, assuming LSU quarterback Joe Burrow ends up going in that spot.

Looking at to April's draft, with four teams still standing in the postseason, here is the latest first-round mock projections and updated selection order.

2020 NFL 1st-Round Mock Draft

1. Cincinnati Bengals: Joe Burrow, QB (LSU)

2. Washington: Chase Young, DE (Ohio State)

3. Detroit Lions: Jeff Okudah, CB (Ohio State)

4. New York Giants: Jedrick Wills Jr., OL (Alabama)

5. Miami Dolphins: Tua Tagovailoa, QB (Alabama)

6. Los Angeles Chargers: Justin Herbert, QB (Oregon)

7. Carolina Panthers: Derrick Brown, DL (Auburn)

8. Arizona Cardinals: Jerry Jeudy, WR (Alabama)

9. Jacksonville Jaguars: Isaiah Simmons, LB (Clemson)

10. Cleveland Browns: Andrew Thomas, OT (Georgia)

11. New York Jets: Tristan Wirfs, OT (Iowa)

12. Las Vegas Raiders: Grant Delpit, S (LSU)

13. Indianapolis Colts: CeeDee Lamb, WR (Oklahoma)

14. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Jacob Eason, QB (Washington)

15. Denver Broncos: CJ Henderson, CB (Florida)

16. Atlanta Falcons: Paulson Adebo, CB (Stanford)

17. Dallas Cowboys: A.J. Epenesa, DE (Iowa)

18. Miami Dolphins (via Pittsburgh Steelers): Curtis Weaver, DE (Boise State)

19. Las Vegas Raiders (via Chicago Bears): Henry Ruggs III, WR (Alabama)

20. Jacksonville Jaguars (via Los Angeles Rams): Laviska Shenault, WR (Colorado)

21. Philadelphia Eagles: Tee Higgins, WR (Clemson)

22. Buffalo Bills: Javon Kinlaw, DL (South Carolina)

23. New England Patriots: Justin Jefferson, WR (LSU)

24. New Orleans Saints: Dylan Moses, LB (Alabama)

25. Minnesota Vikings: Bryce Hall, CB (Virginia)

26. Miami Dolphins (via Houston Texans): D'Andre Swift, RB (Georgia)

27. Seattle Seahawks: Terrell Lewis, DE (Alabama)

28. Baltimore Ravens: Yetur Gross-Matos, DE (Penn State)

*29. Tennessee Titans: Jordan Love, QB (Utah State)

*30. Green Bay Packers: DeVonta Smith, WR (Alabama)

*31. Kansas City Chiefs: Kristian Fulton, CB (LSU)

*32. San Francisco 49ers: Xavier McKinney, S (Alabama)

*Projected pick

Key Storylines

Will Tua Tagovailoa's Injury Affect His Draft Stock?

When Tua Tagovailoa's 2019 season ended because of the dislocated right hip he suffered during a Nov. 16 game against Mississippi State, questions about his status for the 2020 NFL draft began.

On the day the Alabama star declared for the draft, he told reporters it's unlikely he plays exactly the same style as he did before the injury because of the change with his body:

"I don't think I'd be the same again because there's, like metal in here, you know? I lose some rotation inward, so I won't be able to twist as much inward and whatnot. I wouldn't need that as much. When you're running, you're almost always opening up your hip. From the doctors say, they expect a full recovery and I'll be able to go out there and play football again at 100 percent, it's just I won't be able to rotate it internally the same way."

An official timetable for Tagovailoa to play in games likely won't be established until after the draft, though he also said to the media that he's "optimistic" about playing in 2020.

Assuming NFL teams are comfortable with the medical information they receive from Tagovailoa, it's hard to envision clubs in need of a quarterback letting him fall too far. B/R's Matt Miller has Tagovailoa ranked as the seventh-best prospect in this year's class.

One potential disadvantage for him is once you get past the Bengals, the next three teams all have an established quarterback (Matthew Stafford, Detroit Lions) or second-year players at the position they may want to keep building around (Dwayne Haskins, Washington, and Daniel Jones, New York Giants).

That leaves the Miami Dolphins, who apparently had eyes on Tagovailoa dating back to Jan. 2019, in the driver's seat for the player.

Given the offensive weapons already in place, particularly DeVante Parker, and having three first-round draft picks to add impact talent at other positions, betting on Tagovailoa ending up in Miami seems like a safe bet as things stand.

Which Teams Are Most Likely to Make Trades?

Predicting trades in a draft is a difficult proposition, especially when many things will change once free agency begins. But there are some standout candidates.

The most obvious being the Dolphins, who have five picks in the first two rounds and 14 total. That much capital gives general manager Chris Grier everything he could possibly need to move up at some point in the first round or to add more picks by trading back to supplement a roster that had a surprising 5-4 finish following an 0-7 start.

Another team with multiple first-round picks are the Las Vegas Raiders. Head coach Jon Gruden has the team heading in the right direction thanks in part to a rookie class with Clelin Ferrell and Josh Jacobs.

With the Raiders moving to Las Vegas, the franchise may need a face to put on posters in the city. The most obvious way to do that is with a quarterback, which could reignite the Derek Carr conversation.

Gruden was non-committal about Carr being his starter next season when speaking to reporters earlier in January: "Yeah, he played good. I'm not going to get into all the next year scenarios. ... We got a lot of things to look at and evaluate before we start making any assumptions."

The Raiders could easily move on from Carr if they wanted to. His contract has $5 million in dead cap next season and $2.5 million in 2021, per Spotrac.

There are a wealth of quarterbacks for teams to choose from, though the top tier at this point seems to be Burrow, Tagovailoa and Oregon's Justin Herbert. All three could be taken inside the top 10, as this mock suggests, which would require Gruden and general manager Mike Mayock to make a move up.

Miller noted there could be a number of trades made inside the top 10 because of the quarterbacks.

That position dominates draft discussion every year, and 2020 is shaping up to be significant for the incoming group of signal-callers.

Which Rookie Will Have the Biggest Impact in 2020?

The most obvious answer would seem to be Burrow based on his positional value and potential to start right away.

ESPN's Jonathan Vilma is on the Burrow hype machine after saying on Sunday's SportsCenter that the LSU star shares some traits with three legendary NFL quarterbacks (h/t 247Sports' Garrett Stepien):



"I remember practicing against Drew Brees, playing against Peyton Manning and Tom Brady. When they're that smart and that prepared, the anticipation is what bothers me because they anticipate and throw their guys open. So it doesn't matter what coverage you have. If they're anticipating and they're accurate as he is, you can't defend the perfect pass.

"So I'm always worried about a player that's prepared as he is, as mentally smart as he is and the only way to try to slow him down — because you can't stop those guys, when you're talking about the better players. The only way to slow them down is to put them in a bind, mentally, before the snap."

If Burrow shows up in the NFL and wins Rookie of the Year, no one would be surprised.

But the allure of Chase Young is difficult to ignore. He comes from a school that has done a great job of developing edge-rushers for the NFL in recent years, led by Joey Bosa and Nick Bosa.

ESPN draft analyst Todd McShay believes Young has more talent than either of the Bosa brothers:

Keep in mind that Nick had a historic rookie season with the San Francisco 49ers:

Young was a Heisman finalist in 2019 after leading the nation with 16.5 sacks and ranking fourth with 21 tackles for loss despite missing two games because of suspension for a violation of NCAA rules when he accepted a loan from a family friend.

Regardless of which team selects Young, his ability to attack the opposing team's backfield makes him a natural fit in the NFL. He will be the most effective rookie from the 2020 class because of his unique skill set.