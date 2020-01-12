Look: 49ers' Richard Sherman Stunned by Report Browns Hiring Vikings' Stefanski

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

Richard Sherman doesn't appear to be a fan of the Cleveland Browns' newest hire.

The team is expected to make Minnesota Vikings offensive coordinator Kevin Stefanski its next head coach, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, which caught the San Francisco 49ers cornerback by surprise.

Stefanski's offense was shut down by Sherman and the 49ers on Saturday, with San Francisco coming away with a 27-10 over the Vikings in the divisional round matchup.

Niners defensive coordinator Robert Saleh was a top contender for the Browns job and "nearly got it," per Rapoport.

Sherman gave his coach plenty of praise after the game, saying it was enough to get a new job.

"Saleh called a fantastic game," the All-Pro told reporters. "I read this game would decide the Cleveland Browns coaching position, and between their offensive coordinator and Saleh, and if that's the way it was decided, I think Saleh put on a good performance and he deserves consideration.

"He's called great games throughout the year. That was a masterpiece. Just him knowing his personnel, having his personnel and just coming up with a fantastic plan and us executing it. He deserves to be a head coach."

Cleveland likely didn't put the future of the franchise in the fate of one game. That said, Sherman strongly implied Saleh was more deserving of the job for his body of work this season.