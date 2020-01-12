Titans' Derrick Henry Said 'Good to See You' to Earl Thomas After Stiff Arm

Julio Cortez/Associated Press

Earl Thomas thought the Baltimore Ravens defense would have better luck than the New England Patriots tackling Derrick Henry.

The Titans running back had other plans, barreling over the Baltimore defense for 195 yards in Tennessee's 28-12 win Saturday night. Henry's dominant performance was highlighted by a pair of stiff arms to Thomas on a 27-yard scamper in the second quarter.

"I just said, 'Good to see you, Earl,'" Henry told reporters of what he said to Thomas. "'Good to see you, man. Hopefully we can do this again.'"

It's pretty clear Henry heard Thomas' comments and made it a point to seek him out. Television cameras captured Henry yelling out "good s--t, Earl" in Thomas' direction as he ran by after the game.

"I think that's a part of the game," Henry said. "Some guys like to say stuff to get [themselves], get their defense fired up, and I think that's what he was doing. And I just go play."

Henry has been the MVP of the postseason, rushing for 377 yards. His 195-yard outing was the 10th-most rushing yards in a single playoff game, and his 182 against the Patriots ranks 16th.

Let's just say it would be smart for the Kansas City Chiefs or Houston Texans to avoid all public comments before the AFC Championship Game.