Serena Williams Wins 2020 ASB Classic; 1st Title Since 2017 Australian Open

Serena Williams snapped a five-match losing streak in WTA Tour finals Sunday with a victory over Jessica Pegula in the 2020 ASB Classic championship match to secure her first title since the 2017 Australian Open.

Williams, who captured her 73rd career title and first since giving birth to her daughter, Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. in September 2017, held off a challenge from Pegula, the daughter of Buffalo Bills owners Terry and Kim Pegula, with a 6-3, 6-4 triumph.

"It feels good. It's been a long time," Williams told reporters. "I think you can see the relief on my face. I played an incredible opponent today in Jessica, and honestly, it was a great match, and I couldn't have played anyone better in the final."

