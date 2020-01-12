Serena Williams Wins 2020 ASB Classic; 1st Title Since 2017 Australian Open

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistJanuary 12, 2020

United States' Serena Williams celebrates a point during her quarter finals singles match against Germany's Laura Siegemund at the ASB Classic in Auckland, New Zealand, Friday, Jan. 10, 2020. (Chris Symes/Photosport via AP)
Chris Symes/Associated Press

Serena Williams snapped a five-match losing streak in WTA Tour finals Sunday with a victory over Jessica Pegula in the 2020 ASB Classic championship match to secure her first title since the 2017 Australian Open.

Williams, who captured her 73rd career title and first since giving birth to her daughter, Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. in September 2017, held off a challenge from Pegula, the daughter of Buffalo Bills owners Terry and Kim Pegula, with a 6-3, 6-4 triumph.

"It feels good. It's been a long time," Williams told reporters. "I think you can see the relief on my face. I played an incredible opponent today in Jessica, and honestly, it was a great match, and I couldn't have played anyone better in the final."

                  

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Serbia into ATP Cup Final in Sydney

    Tennis logo
    Tennis

    Serbia into ATP Cup Final in Sydney

    Christopher Simpson
    via Bleacher Report

    ATP 2020: Australia Qualify for Semi-Finals

    Results, updated schedules and more

    Tennis logo
    Tennis

    ATP 2020: Australia Qualify for Semi-Finals

    Gianni Verschueren
    via Bleacher Report

    Stefanos Tsitsipas Accidentally Hits Dad with Racket in Outburst

    World No. 6 jokes that he'll get grounded

    Tennis logo
    Tennis

    Stefanos Tsitsipas Accidentally Hits Dad with Racket in Outburst

    Rob Blanchette
    via Bleacher Report

    Andy Murray Won't Play in 2020 Australian Open Because of Pelvic Injury

    Tennis logo
    Tennis

    Andy Murray Won't Play in 2020 Australian Open Because of Pelvic Injury

    Megan Armstrong
    via Bleacher Report