NFL Playoff Bracket 2020: TV Schedule, Live-Stream Guide and Final Picks

Steven Ryan/Getty Images

Six teams are still alive in the NFL playoffs, and come Sunday night, that number will be down to four.

Sunday's pair of divisional-round games will decide the final two teams to advance to conference championship weekend. The San Francisco 49ers and Tennessee Titans each won Saturday to move on to their conference's title game.

Here's the schedule for Sunday's games, along with a prediction for which team will win each matchup.

Sunday Schedule

No. 4 Houston Texans at No. 2 Kansas City Chiefs, 3:05 p.m. ET on CBS and CBS Sports app

No. 5 Seattle Seahawks at No. 2 Green Bay Packers, 6:40 p.m. ET on Fox and Fox Sports Go

Like Saturday's games, one of Sunday's matchups will feature the favorite winning and the other will have an upset.

First, the Kansas City Chiefs return to action following their first-round bye, and they will win a shootout against the Houston Texans to get back to the AFC Championship Game. They are on a mission after losing to the New England Patriots in last year's AFC title game, and winning Sunday will be the first step toward making up for that.

Kansas City will need to slow Houston's momentum after the Texans notched a win over the Buffalo Bills in the Wild Card Round. Plus, the Texans have the confidence of knowing they can beat the Chiefs, as that's what they did during Week 6 of the regular season.

But it will be Kansas City's offense that has a big day and propels it to victory, with quarterback Patrick Mahomes leading the way.

Although Mahomes won't repeat as NFL MVP this season, he's continued to gain experience. His stats weren't quite as impressive this year, but he appears to be in a good spot heading into the postseason.

"I feel that I'm [an improved quarterback], 100 percent," Mahomes said, according to Greg Bishop of Sports Illustrated. "I mean, obviously the stats aren't the same. I don't have 50 touchdowns, 5,000 yards, or whatever it was. But as far as positive plays vs. negative plays, I've done a lot more, just being higher on positive plays and not putting myself in negative situations."

In the final game of the divisional round, the Seahawks will continue their road postseason run by taking down the Green Bay Packers in Lambeau Field. Seattle is coming off a road win against the Philadelphia Eagles to open the playoffs, while Green Bay had a week off.

Much like the AFC game, Sunday's NFC matchup could feature plenty of offense, as Green Bay's Aaron Rodgers and Seattle's Russell Wilson are both experienced quarterbacks who can lead their respective teams to big showings.

This game will likely come down to which team has the ball last. That will be the Seahawks, who will get back on track after losing three of their last four regular-season contests. This is a better team than it showed during December, and it will prove as much as it books its place in the NFC Championship Game.