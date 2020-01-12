2020 NFL Free Agents: Rumors, Predictions for Ryan Tannehill, Drew Brees

Julio Cortez/Associated Press

The title "franchise quarterback Ryan Tannehill" went from a reality in Miami to an afterthought in Tennessee. Now it's making a comeback.

With the Tennessee Titans on an unexpected run to the AFC Championship Game, the quarterback is due to get paid one way or the other. According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, it's becoming inevitable the former Miami Dolphins starter will remain in Tennessee.

"They want him back for 2020 and beyond," Rapoport said on NFL GameDay. "No doubt he is a huge part of their future. As far as how that may happen, they could franchise-tag him. Certainly an option, but what I'm told they'd like to do a long-term deal with him."

Tannehill signed a one-year, $2 million deal with the Titans last offseason with just $1.5 million guaranteed. According to Spotrac, his market value has soared well beyond that to somewhere in the range of a three-year, $76 million deal.

That may be a long shot for a 31-year-old quarterback who didn't start until halfway through the season, but it also goes to show just how much his play has improved since joining the Titans.

Tannehill passed for 2,742 yards and 22 touchdowns with just six interceptions in 10 starts this season. The highest touchdown total in his career came in 2014, when he passed for 27 scores in 16 games.

The Titans clearly have a good thing going with him and running back Derrick Henry. There's no reason to mess with either of them now. That being said, getting locked into a bad deal with a quarterback after a stellar half-season is a dangerous game. Whether or not the risk is worth the reward, the Titans can take their time before spending a ridiculous sum of money at the position.

Prediction: Tannehill gets franchise-tagged by the Titans

Sean Gardner/Getty Images

Drew Brees

This could be a monumental offseason for NFL quarterbacks, with a number of starters set to become free agents and plenty of NFL-ready prospects entering the 2020 draft.

What does that mean for the league's all-time passing leader Drew Brees? According to Rapoport, the status quo is holding strong for the New Orleans Saints. They want Brees back. He wants to be back. Now they just have to work out the numbers.

Rapoport expects the two sides will either agree to a short-term deal or the Saints will use the franchise tag to keep Brees in The Big Easy.

With an offense boasting the likes of wideout Michael Thomas and running back Alvin Kamara, there are more than enough reasons for Brees to feel satisfied with the direction the Saints are heading. Add in the fact that the team has some unfinished business after falling in the Wild Card Round the No. 6-seeded Minnesota Vikings, and it seems silly to assume the quarterback is going anywhere else—least of all retirement.

Prediction: Brees signs a two-year, $45 million deal.