Clemson Snaps Streak vs. UNC, Baylor Upsets Kansas, Top Highlights for Jan. 11

Michael Hickey/Getty Images

There appears to be no end in sight for the North Carolina Tar Heels' historically bad season.

Roy Williams' team hit a new low Saturday by losing to the Clemson Tigers at home for the first time in program history.

Not only are the Tar Heels in danger of missing the NCAA men's basketball tournament, but they also may not finish the campaign with a winning record at this pace.

The Baylor Bears sit on the opposite end of the college basketball spectrum, as they made a case to be the No. 1 team in the nation in their road win over the Kansas Jayhawks.

Since the Gonzaga Bulldogs won both of their games in the past week, Baylor may not be No. 1 in the latest AP Top 25, but it could garner more first-place votes and additional hype as a potential No. 1 seed in March.

Saturday Top 25 Scores

No. 1 Gonzaga 87, Loyola Marymount 62

No. 2 Duke 90, Wake Forest 59

No. 4 Baylor 67, No. 3 Kansas 55

No. 5 Auburn 82, Georgia 60

No. 7 San Diego State 83, Boise State 65

No. 9 Oregon 78, Arizona State 69

Indiana 66, No. 11 Ohio State 54

No, 13 Louisville 67, Notre Dame 64

No. 14 Kentucky 76, Alabama 67

No. 15 Dayton 88, UMass 60

No. 16 Villanova 80, Georgetown 66

No. 17 West Virginia 66, No. 22 Texas Tech 54

Syracuse 63, No. 18 Virginia 55

Wisconsin 58, No. 20 Penn State 49

Clemson Wins 1st-Ever Game at UNC

Clemson added to North Carolina's humiliating campaign by making history of its own.

The 79-76 victory at the Dean Smith Center broke the Tigers' 59-game losing streak in Chapel Hill, North Carolina, per ESPN Stats & Info:

The Tar Heels had a double-digit lead as late as the 5:25 mark of the second half, but they failed to close out the contest, with Williams taking the blame for one costly error.

UNC's head coach admitted after the game that he failed to tell his players to foul before Aamir Simms hit the game-tying three-pointer to force overtime, per Luke DeCock of the News and Observer:

Clemson took the lead 24 seconds into overtime and did not trail at any juncture of the extra period.

There was a euphoric feeling in the Tigers' locker room after the 95-year curse was ended, as Simms noted to The Athletic's Brendan Marks.

"It almost felt like winning a natty to break that streak," Simms said.

North Carolina dropped to 8-8 overall and 1-4 in the ACC with the defeat, which occurred three days after it blew a nine-point halftime lead against the Pittsburgh Panthers.

UNC has a week off before it next takes to the hardwood for a rematch with Pitt January 18. That starts a run of four road trips in the next six contests, so the traditional powerhouse could experience more rough results.

Baylor Dominates Kansas, Ends Losing Run at Allen Fieldhouse

Baylor asserted its dominance atop the Big 12 with a commanding 12-point victory over Kansas.

As CBS Sports' Gary Parrish noted, it was the program's first win inside Allen Fieldhouse:

Matt Norlander of CBS Sports outlined how historic Saturday was, as Baylor and Clemson entered with a combined 0-76 mark on the road at Kansas and North Carolina:

Jared Butler, who scored 22 points, revealed there was more confidence within the squad than on past trips to Kansas, per Matt Tait of the Lawrence Journal-World.



"It shows what happens when you expect to win versus when you're just trying to survive," Butler said.

The victory completed a great week for Scott Drew's team, who gutted out a road win over the Texas Tech Red Raiders on Tuesday.

The Bears are now in possession of five Top 25 wins, three of which occurred in nonconference play.

Baylor should at least move up to No. 3 in Monday's polls, and if voters were impressed enough by the two road triumphs, it may take some first-place votes away from Duke and Gonzaga. But no matter what happens, the Bears have established themselves as a favorite to earn a No. 1 seed on Selection Sunday.

Now the goal is to follow up those results with a win at home Wednesday over the Iowa State Cyclones.

Few programs have been able to string together consistent results this season, and by winning that game, Baylor can continue to prove how strong it is.

Sunday Top 25 Schedule

No. 8 Michigan State at Purdue (Noon ET, CBS)

No. 23 Wichita State at UConn (Noon ET, CBS Sports Network)

No. 19 Michigan at Minnesota (1 p.m. ET, BTN)

No. 21 Memphis at South Florida (4 p.m. ET, ESPN2)

Utah at No. 25 Colorado (6 p.m. ET, ESPNU)

No. 24 Arizona at Oregon State (10 p.m. ET, FS1)

Follow Joe on Twitter, @JTansey90. Statistics obtained from ESPN.com.