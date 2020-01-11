Browns Rumors: Patriots' Josh McDaniels Doesn't Plan to Withdraw from Search

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistJanuary 12, 2020

MIAMI, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 15: Offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels of the New England Patriots takes the field prior to the game between the Miami Dolphins and the New England Patriots at Hard Rock Stadium on September 15, 2019 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
Michael Reaves/Getty Images

New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels isn't removing himself from the Cleveland Browns' coaching search, according to Cleveland.com's Mary Kay Cabot.

Cabot noted McDaniels interviewed with the Browns for seven hours Friday, with the two sides coming away without any agreement in place.

        

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

