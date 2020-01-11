Browns Rumors: Patriots' Josh McDaniels Doesn't Plan to Withdraw from Search

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels isn't removing himself from the Cleveland Browns' coaching search, according to Cleveland.com's Mary Kay Cabot.

Cabot noted McDaniels interviewed with the Browns for seven hours Friday, with the two sides coming away without any agreement in place.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.