Look: Saints' Michael Thomas Says He Had Broken Hand vs. Vikings in Twitter Rant

Paul KasabianSenior ContributorJanuary 12, 2020

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - JANUARY 05: Michael Thomas #13 of the New Orleans Saints in action during the NFC Wild Card Playoff game against the Minnesota Vikings at Mercedes Benz Superdome on January 05, 2020 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)
Sean Gardner/Getty Images

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas revealed on Twitter that he played with a broken hand in his team's 26-20 overtime loss to the Minnesota Vikings in the NFC Wild Card Round last Sunday.

Thomas made the remarks in the midst of a tweet series that began with one apparently in response to the Vikings struggling en route to a 27-10 defeat to the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Divisional Round.

Numerous Twitter users responded by noting that Thomas and the Saints were already out of the playoffs, which led to Thomas' admission.

Thomas caught seven passes for 70 yards in the OT loss. He set an NFL record with 149 receptions in the regular season.

His remarks continued as the Vikings' game neared its end.

The final one was in reference to quarterback Kirk Cousins and his "You like that?" remark. Cousins and the Vikings offense only gained 147 scrimmage yards, with the signal-caller going 21-of-29 for 172 yards, one touchdown and one interception.

Ninety of the passing yards came on two game-closing drives, and he was sacked six times.

The 49ers will host the winner of the Seattle Seahawks at Green Bay Packers NFC Divisional Round game in the NFC Championship January 19.

Related

    Jimmy G and the 49ers Take Out Vikings to Advance

    Jimmy G: 11/19 | 131 yds | 1 TD Kirk Cousins: 21/29 | 172 yds | 1 TD

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Jimmy G and the 49ers Take Out Vikings to Advance

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report

    The Results Are in 🗳️

    55% of B/R voters say the Ravens will beat the Titans ✅

    NFL logo
    NFL

    The Results Are in 🗳️

    Straw Poll
    via Straw Poll

    Sherman Trolls Cousins After INT

    49ers CB says 'I like that' after picking off Vikings QB in the NFC divisional game 🎥

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Sherman Trolls Cousins After INT

    DraftKings Nation
    via DraftKings Nation

    Grading Saints' 2019 Draft Haul 💯

    New Orleans Saints logo
    New Orleans Saints

    Grading Saints' 2019 Draft Haul 💯

    Maurice Moton
    via Bleacher Report