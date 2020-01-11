Xavi Reportedly Offered Barcelona Manager Job as Al-Sadd Confirm Talks

Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images

Xavi has reportedly been offered a deal to replace Ernesto Valverde as Barcelona manager, and Al-Sadd have confirmed talks are taking place regarding a move.

Sporting director Mohammed Gholam has been quoted as saying negotiations are underway between Barca and their former midfielder:

Barcelona's sporting director, Eric Abidal, and chief executive officer, Oscar Grau, met Xavi in Doha on Friday and offered him a two-and-a-half-year contract, according to Juan Jimenez at AS.

The Catalan giants want the club legend to replace Valverde, who has come under renewed pressure after losing 3-2 to Atletico Madrid in the Spanish Super Cup on Thursday.



