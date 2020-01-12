2020 NFL Mock Draft: Latest Predictions Before Sunday's Divisional Games

Gerry Broome/Associated Press

Two more teams officially entered the NFL draft lineup Saturday. Losses by the Minnesota Vikings and Baltimore Ravens saw them eliminated from the playoffs and looking ahead to the draft.

A further two teams will join the official draft order Sunday. But for now, we know who will be making the top 26 selections.

Here you'll find a look at the pick order, a full first-round mock and some of the top individual prospects.

2020 NFL Mock Draft

1. Cincinnati Bengals: Joe Burrow, QB, LSU

2. Washington Redskins: Chase Young, Edge, Ohio State

3. Detroit Lions: Jeff Okudah, CB, Ohio State

4. New York Giants: Jerry Jeudy, WR, Alabama

5. Miami Dolphins: Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Alabama

6. Los Angeles Chargers: Justin Herbert, QB, Oregon

7. Carolina Panthers: Isaiah Simmons, OLB, Clemson

8. Arizona Cardinals: Andrew Thomas, OT, Georgia

9. Jacksonville Jaguars: Derrick Brown, DT, Auburn

10. Cleveland Browns: Jedrick Wills Jr., OT, Alabama

11. New York Jets: CeeDee Lamb, WR, Oklahoma

12. Oakland Raiders: Henry Ruggs III, WR, Alabama

13. Indianapolis Colts: Tee Higgins, WR, Clemson

14. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: K'Lavon Chaisson, Edge, LSU

15. Denver Broncos: Tristan Wirfs, OT, Iowa

16. Atlanta Falcons: A.J. Epenesa, Edge, Iowa

17. Dallas Cowboys: Grant Delpit, S, LSU

18. Miami Dolphins (from Pittsburgh): J.K. Dobbins, RB, Ohio State

19. Oakland Raiders (from Chicago): Kenneth Murray, LB, Oklahoma

20. Jacksonville Jaguars (from Rams): Curtis Weaver, DE, Boise State

21. Philadelphia Eagles: Julian Okwara, DE, Notre Dame

22. Buffalo Bills: Laviska Shenault Jr., WR, Colorado

23. New England Patriots: Jacob Eason, QB, Washington

24. New Orleans Saints: CJ Henderson, CB, Florida

25. Minnesota Vikings: Bryce Hall, CB, Virginia

26. Baltimore Ravens: Terrell Lewis, Edge, Alabama

27. Tennessee Titans: A.J. Terrell, CB, Clemson

28. Miami Dolphins (from Houston): Jeff Gladney, CB, TCU

29. Seattle Seahawks: Shaun Wade, CB, Ohio State

30. Green Bay Packers: Javon Kinlaw, DL, South Carolina

31. Kansas City Chiefs: D'Andre Swift, RB, Georgia

32. San Francisco 49ers: Xavier McKinney, S, Alabama

Tee Higgins, WR, Clemson

Several first-round prospects will be on full display during Monday's College Football Playoff title game. LSU quarterback Joe Burrow is at the top of the list, as he is widely expected to be the first player off the board on draft day. For wide receiver-needy teams, Clemson's Tee Higgins is the guy to watch.

While Higgins may not be the best receiver in this draft class—Alabama's Jerry Jeudy may lay claim to that title—he projects as a legitimate No. 1 at the next level.

Higgins possesses a terrific combination of size (6'4", 215 lbs) and quickness. And though he isn't as polished of a route-runner as Jeudy, he has fluid change-of-direction skills and shouldn't struggle to master an NFL route tree.

Higgins heads into the championship game with 1,115 yards and 13 touchdowns on his 2019 resume. He'll be looking to bounce back from a four-catch, 33-yard outing against Ohio State and prove himself against a talented LSU secondary.

Kenneth Murray, LB, Oklahoma

Sue Ogrocki/Associated Press

The Oklahoma Sooners didn't make it to the CFP National Championship, but they are likely to send several players to the NFL in the spring. Linebacker Kenneth Murray, who declared for the draft earlier in January, will be among them.

"I will always be a Sooner, and I believe this is the right time for me to make the move to the NFL," Murray said in a statement.

Murray enters the NFL coming off a 102-tackle, four-sack season. Like fellow 2020 prospect Isaiah Simmons, Murray is a rangy, sideline-to-sideline defender who should easily adapt to a modern NFL defense.

Virtually any team looking for a linebacker who can run, hit and cover should give Murray first-round consideration.

Jacob Eason, QB, Washington

Burrow is likely to be the first quarterback off the board, and Alabama's Tua Tagovailoa and Oregon's Justin Herbert could soon follow.

"Both Tua Tagovailoa and Justin Herbert are projected by NFL sources to be drafted within the first 10 picks," Bleacher Report draft analyst Matt Miller wrote.

Depending on the quarterback market and the pre-draft process, a fourth or even fifth quarterback could sneak into the first round. If Tagovailoa and Herbert are top-10 picks, a team could be tempted to snag a prospect like Washington's Jacob Eason before the end of the round.

Eason isn't as pro-ready as Burrow or as dynamic as Tagovailoa, but his size (6'6", 227 lbs) and arm strength will interest pro decision-makers. He and pre-transfer Georgia teammate Jake Fromm will likely vie to be the fourth signal-caller off the board.

The 22-year-old finished the 2019 season 3,132 passing yards, 23 touchdowns and eight interceptions.