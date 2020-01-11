Luis Suarez out 'A Few Weeks' After Surgery on Knee Injury

Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images

Barcelona striker Luis Suarez is set for a spell on the sidelines, as he will undergo knee surgery on Sunday.

The club confirmed via its official website on Saturday the Uruguayan would have an operation on "the external meniscus of his right knee."

Sport's Albert Masnou and Javi Giraldo reported on Friday the procedure will keep him out for "several weeks."

The 32-year-old has enjoyed a productive campaign, having contributed 14 goals and 11 assists in 23 appearances in all competitions for Barca.

Squawka's Muhammad Butt is hoping Antoine Griezmann can step up in the striker's absence:

Suarez has remained a consistent match-winner for the Blaugrana, but his increasing lack of mobility does impact the team's play in the final third.

Ousmane Dembele is also out, having been absent since November 27 with a thigh injury. The Frenchman was expected to be out for 10 weeks, so he's likely to be unable to fill in for Suarez.

As such, manager Ernesto Valverde could opt to deploy Griezmann through the middle and make use of 17-year-old Ansu Fati on the left.

Fati has three goals and an assist in 422 minutes of play this season, while Griezmann has nine goals and four assists in 2,001 minutes.