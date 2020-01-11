NFL Playoff Bracket 2020: Saturday TV Schedule, Live-Stream Coverage Info

Stephen Brashear/Associated Press

Could a rematch of Super Bowl XLVII be on the horizon?

It's a possibility, as the Baltimore Ravens and San Francisco 49ers are the No. 1 seeds in their respective conferences and are two of the top contenders to reach Super Bowl LIV. On Saturday, both teams will be in action, looking to begin postseason runs that end with a championship.

Here's everything you need to know for Saturday's divisional-round matchups.

Saturday Schedule

No. 6 Minnesota Vikings at No. 1 San Francisco 49ers, 4:35 p.m. ET on NBC and NBC Sports app

No. 6 Tennessee Titans at No. 1 Baltimore Ravens, 8:15 p.m. ET on CBS and CBS Sports app

Saturday Preview

Vikings at 49ers

Not many players on the 49ers have previous playoff experience. In fact, only 12 players on San Francisco's roster have appeared in the postseason. And that includes quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, who took only a few playoff snaps while playing for the New England Patriots between 2014 and 2016.

But wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders, who was traded to San Francisco from the Denver Broncos midseason, is a two-time Super Bowl champion with plenty of postseason experience. And his knowledge could help some of his inexperienced teammates Saturday.

"When a lot of people get in the playoffs, they think they've got to do more," Sanders said, according to the Associated Press (h/t ESPN.com). "At the end of the day, you're in the playoffs. You've already been winning games. Just remain who you are."

For the 49ers, that will mean playing exceptional defense and running the ball well on offense. They ranked second in the NFL in total defense and rushing offense during the regular season, and those could be the keys to beating the Minnesota Vikings.

Minnesota is looking to win its first Super Bowl championship, but it will need to keep winning road games in order to do so. The Vikings opened the playoffs with a Wild Card Round victory against the New Orleans Saints in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome, and they would be on the road again for the NFC Championship Game if they can upset the 49ers.

This is only the sixth time that the 49ers and Vikings are facing off in the playoffs and the first time since the 1997 season.

In recent years, Minnesota has played well against San Francisco, winning four of the past five matchups between the teams, including the last game in 2018.

Titans at Ravens

This matchup features talented rushers on both sides. So the ball may be kept on the ground for a lot of offensive snaps.

The Ravens set a single-season NFL record with 3,296 total rushing yards during the regular season. That included 1,206 from Lamar Jackson, which marked the single-season rushing record for a quarterback. And Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel realizes that Jackson is going to pose a major challenge for his team's defense.

"Other than try to tie his shoelaces together, not many people have had success [against Jackson]," Vrabel said, according to the Associated Press (h/t ESPN.com).

But Tennessee has an elite rusher of its own. Running back Derrick Henry led the NFL with 1,540 rushing yards this season, scoring 16 touchdowns on the ground, tied for the most in the league.

"He's like one of those guys that the kids create on Madden," Ravens defensive coordinator Don Martindale said, per the AP. "You shouldn't be that big and be able to run like he runs. Obviously, we're going to have to bring our lunch pail, work hat and just go play football with him."

This is the fourth time that the Ravens and Titans are facing off in the playoffs and the first time since the 2008 season.

Baltimore and Tennessee have alternated wins the past eight times the teams have met. The Ravens won the last meeting in 2018.