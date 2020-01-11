NFL Playoffs 2020: Vegas Odds, Top Fantasy Picks for Saturday Divisional Games

David Richard/Associated Press

Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens set a high standard during the regular season that has led to them being the favorite to win the Super Bowl.

The second-year quarterback will once again be a focal point of his team's offensive game plan, and he may have more responsibility in the ground game if Mark Ingram is unable to go on every drive.

Ingram is expected to play Saturday, despite being listed as questionable with a calf injury, per ESPN.com's Jamison Hensley.

As he has been all season, Jackson is one of the best fantasy plays for the NFL divisional round because of the consistent totals he has produced.

Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook was also reliable for long stretches of the regular season, and he may be the key to an upset in Saturday's opener against the San Francisco 49ers.

Divisional-Round Schedule and Odds

Odds via Caesars; predictions against the spread in bold

All Times ET

Saturday, January 11

Minnesota at San Francisco (-7) (Over/Under: 44.5) (4:35 p.m., NBC)

Tennessee at Baltimore (-10) (O/U: 47) (8:15 p.m., CBS)

Sunday, January 12

Houston at Kansas City (-10) (O/U: 51) (3:05 p.m., CBS)

Seattle at Green Bay (-4.5) (O/U: 46.5) (6:40 p.m., Fox)

Top Saturday Fantasy Picks

Lamar Jackson, QB, Baltimore

Jackson finished the regular season with one of his best two-game stretches.

In victories over the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets, he threw for eight touchdowns and racked up 639 total yards.

That should be a decent momentum boost to help him avoid a second consecutive disappointing postseason showing.

In last season's wild-card round, Jackson completed 48 percent of his passes, threw an interception and was sacked seven times by the Los Angeles Chargers.

The second-year player's completion percentage slipped under 50 once in 16 games, and since Week 9, he has been accurate on at least 60 percent of his pass attempts.

In seven home games, Jackson threw for 16 touchdowns and was picked off just twice. He also added four ground scores.

With Ingram's injury, Jackson may be more active on the ground in some situations to keep the running back from overworking himself.

Baltimore can mix in Gus Edwards to spell Ingram on occasion, but if Jackson finds success on the ground, he could earn over 10 carries, like he has five times at M&T Bank Stadium this season.

In three of its last four road games, Tennessee held its opponents under 100 rushing yards, but in the first two contests of that run, the Indianapolis Colts and Oakland Raiders were without their primary running backs.

The Titans have also not faced a rushing attack like the Ravens'.

With Ingram dinged up, Jackson may enjoy extra success on the ground on top of what he achieves in the aerial attack.

Dalvin Cook, RB, Minnesota

Cook thrived against the fourth-ranked New Orleans rushing defense in the wild-card round, totaling 94 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

He could be in for a similar workload to the 28 carries he received Sunday if the Vikings try to limit the impact of San Francisco's pass rush.

The 49ers front seven has also been susceptible to giving up decent ground days to opponents, as five teams rushed for over 100 yards at Levi's Stadium.

In fact, Kyle Shanahan's side did not hold a playoff qualifier under triple digits on the ground in the regular season.

That is a good sign for Cook, who has three 100-yard and two multi-score games on his travels.

Mike Zimmer's squad may have more reliance on the run Saturday with Adam Thielen dealing with an ankle injury.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Thielen should play Saturday, but he will not be doing much before then: "He is not really expected to do much until it gets to be game time. They do believe Thielen is going to play. What we don't know is how this cut, these stitches, that he had in his foot are going to end up holding up during the game."

If the passing game is limited because Nick Bosa and Co. are constantly pressuring Kirk Cousins and Thielen is not 100 percent, Cook could receive the same amount of carries as he did in New Orleans.

