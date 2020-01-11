Disney World Marathon 2020: Route, Course Map, Times, Event Details

Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images

Set those alarms, because the Disney World Marathon is almost here. And it's starting a bit earlier this year.

On Sunday, the 27th annual Disney World Marathon will take place, with the race beginning at 5 a.m. ET, 30 minutes earlier than past years. There are also several other changes to the race, so participants and spectators alike will want to be prepared before Sunday morning arrives.

There will be more than 75,000 runners participating, representing more than 72 countries, with the 26.2-mile course taking them through Epcot, Magic Kingdom, Animal Kingdom and Hollywood Studios.

Here's everything you need to know about this year's edition of the Disney World Marathon in Florida.

Event Information

When: Sunday, Jan. 12

Start time: 5 a.m. ET

Course map: Available on RunDisney.com.

For runners who have participated in the race before, they will notice some changes to this year's course.

Race participants will now run through Blizzard Beach. They will also spend more time running inside Epcot and less on the roads outside the parks. Those should be welcome changes, as it will showcase even more of what Disney World has to offer during the race.

The marathon used to feature a route through Blizzard Beach from 1995 to 1998, but that portion was replaced following a redesign in 1999.

Another change for race participants is a new outdoor-exclusive area where they can take pictures, pick up gear, stretch and recover. While spectators won't have access to that area, there are new ChEAR Squad packages that offer access to the race's finish line and a popular Magic Kingdom viewing location, along with other amenities.

Those changes and additions will be great for race participants and spectators. However, one thing that may not be so great is the weather.

On Thursday morning, runDisney issued a weather advisory for the weekend because of the warm temperatures and high humidity expected throughout the weekend, including for Sunday morning's race. Runners are encouraged to stay hydrated, choose light clothing/costumes and to slow down if experiencing any symptoms of heat illness.

According to The Weather Channel, the high temperature for Orlando on Sunday is expected to be 85 degrees Fahrenheit with 71 percent humidity.

The Disney World Marathon has been taking place annually since 1994. The weekend has featured a 5K, a 10K, a half-marathon and the full marathon since 2006.

Last year, Fredison Costa of Brazil won the race on the men's side for the fifth time in six years, completing the course in 2 hours, 18 minutes and 45 seconds. The men's record of 2:11:50 was set by Leonid Shvetsov of Russia in 1995.

Giovanna Martins of Brazil has won the marathon on the women's side three straight years and four of the past five. She finished the course in 2:45:24 last year. The women's record of 2:31:54 was set by Judit Nagy of Hungary in 1995.

But this race isn't just about the competition. Many participants will be dressed up as their favorite Disney characters for the race, so there should be fun for all throughout the weekend in Orlando.