Report: Seahawks' Jadeveon Clowney Won't Be Fined for Hit on Carson Wentz

Jadeveon Clowney will not be disciplined for the hit that knocked Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz out of last weekend's wild card playoff game, according to the Washington Post's Mark Maske.

The league declined to fine the Seattle Seahawks' defensive end after he made contact with Wentz's head. Wentz was diagnosed with a concussion and sat out the remainder of the game.

No flag was thrown on the play.

Clowney hit Wentz in the back of the head in the first quarter of Seattle's 17-9 road victory. The Seahawks return to the field Sunday night when they visit the Green Bay Packers in the divisional round.

Wentz self-reported the concussion in a move the NFL's chief medical officer praised while speaking to Rob Maaddi of the Associated Press.

"I think what Carson Wentz did is heroic and should be highlighted as an example of how an unbelievably skilled and competitive athlete understands the seriousness of concussion injury and is willing to honestly report it and receive the care that he needs independent of his desire and drive to continue to participate in the game," Dr. Allen Sills said Thursday.

Wentz was not allowed to return to the game after failing the league's concussion protocol.

Backup Josh McCown filled in, but the journeyman quarterback reportedly played the second half with a torn hamstring, per ESPN's Tim McManus.

The quarterbacks combined to complete 19 of 28 passes for 162 yards but took seven sacks and couldn't lead the team to any touchdowns.

McCown is expected to need six months to recover. Wentz's timeline is a bit tougher to pin down given the inconsistent nature of traumatic brain injuries.

Meanwhile, Clowney is expected to start for Seattle on Sunday night against the No. 2 seed Packers.