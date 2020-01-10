Miguel Sano, Twins Reportedly Agree to 3-Year Contract Extension

Paul KasabianSenior ContributorJanuary 11, 2020

Minnesota Twins' Miguel Sano reacts after striking out during the fourth inning in Game 3 of a baseball American League Division Series against the New York Yankees, Monday, Oct. 7, 2019, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)
Bruce Kluckhohn/Associated Press

The Minnesota Twins and third baseman Miguel Sano agreed to a three-year contract extension, per Jeff Passan of ESPN.

Sano, 26, had 34 home runs, 79 RBI and a .923 OPS for a 101-61 Twins team that won the AL Central after improving by 23 victories from the year before.

He was part of a powerful Twins offense that set the MLB single-season record with 307 home runs.

   

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

