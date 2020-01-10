Miguel Sano, Twins Reportedly Agree to 3-Year Contract Extension

Bruce Kluckhohn/Associated Press

The Minnesota Twins and third baseman Miguel Sano agreed to a three-year contract extension, per Jeff Passan of ESPN.

Sano, 26, had 34 home runs, 79 RBI and a .923 OPS for a 101-61 Twins team that won the AL Central after improving by 23 victories from the year before.

He was part of a powerful Twins offense that set the MLB single-season record with 307 home runs.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.