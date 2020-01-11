Titans vs. Ravens: TV Schedule, Predictions for 2020 AFC Divisional Game

Kirk Irwin/Getty Images

The No. 6 Tennessee Titans have already toppled one giant in this NFL postseason, defeating the New England Patriots 20-13 in the Wild Card Round and possibly ending a dynasty. Can they take down another? We will find out Saturday, when the Titans look to upset the top-seeded Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium.

The Titans managed to overcome the Patriots despite getting just 72 passing yards from quarterback Ryan Tannehill. Running back Derrick Henry shouldered the load, rushing for 182 yards and one touchdown.

As devastating as Henry can be to arm-tacklers everywhere, one has to imagine the Titans will need a more balanced attack if they are going to keep up with an explosive Ravens offense led by MVP front-runner Lamar Jackson.

Titans vs. Ravens TV Schedule

When: Saturday, Jan. 11 at 8:15 p.m. ET

Where: M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore

TV: CBS

Odds: Baltimore -10, Over/under 47 (via Caesars)

Few expected the Titans to beat the Patriots, and they are probably getting even less love going up against a 14-win Ravens team. However, there is a path to victory for any team in the NFL. When it comes to the Titans, Henry is going to clear that path.

If the Titans can get Henry, a freight train in shoulder pads, into a groove early on, they can do two things against the Ravens: neutralize the blitz and control the clock. A methodical, clock-eating run game will keep the ball out of Jackson's hands and limit his ability to do damage.

The Ravens love to blitz the quarterback, sending linebackers streaming into the backfield from all angles. But if they are on the back foot looking to stop the run, that can give the 31-year-old Tannehill time to pick out targets like rookie wide receiver A.J. Brown (1,052 receiving yards, eight touchdowns).

The Ravens boast the league's fifth-ranked rushing defense, but Henry has run roughshod over even the best run-stuffing teams, per NFL.com's Nick Shook:

"If numbers never lie, Henry's in for a solid day. Baltimore allowed 93.4 rushing yards per game this season, good for fifth in the NFL, but Henry hasn't been fazed by such competition. The running back faced a top-10 rush defense six times in 2019, including playoffs, and recorded 75-plus rushing yards and one or more rushing touchdowns in five of those six contests. He averaged 21.5 rushes, 111.5 yards (5.2 yards per carry) and one touchdown per game in those games, too, meaning he won't back down just because the opposing stats tell him things might be tough."

Should the Ravens manage to contain Henry, the Titans will have to hope Tannehill can keep pace with Jackson. That's not out of the realm of possibility. Since Week 10, Tannehill has thrown for 17 touchdowns against just three interceptions. He's not a voluminous passer, but neither is Jackson. The big difference there is Jackson is also his own best option if the passing game falters.

The Titans ranked 12th in the league against the rush this season. The Ravens' league-leading ground game boasts two 1,000-yard rushers in Jackson and Mark Ingram (1,018 yards, 10 rushing touchdowns). Ingram is battling a calf injury but is expected to play, according to ESPN's Jamison Hensley.

Even if he is out or limited, the Ravens can simply turn to Gus Edwards, who averaged 5.3 yards per carry in the regular season. The multi-pronged option game has given defenses issues all season. The Titans will have to hope Jurrell Casey and company can stop the Ravens from ripping off big chunks of yardage on the ground.

Then again, there's always Jackson's arm. When the Ravens made the playoffs last year, the Los Angeles Chargers bounced them out of the playoffs with a defensive back-heavy package focused on speed. The defensive line plugged the gaps, and the defensive backs moonlighting as linebackers made it impossible for Jackson to use his legs when he couldn't find anyone open. Had he been a more polished passer, he might have blown the scheme apart.

Jackson is now a much more efficient thrower, putting up 3,127 passing yards and 36 passing touchdowns, as well as improving his quarterback rating from 84.5 to 113.3, per Pro Football Reference. If the Titans try to take away the option game and the scrambling, Jackson can deliver through the air. The Titans gave up 255 passing yards per game in the regular season, 24th in the league.

Tennessee might be able to keep this game close in the first half, but the defense won't be able to contain the Ravens for 60 minutes. Jackson will pull off a few game-changing plays and create some breathing room for Baltimore, forcing the Titans to move away from the run game, at which point they will struggle to keep up.

Prediction: Baltimore wins, 28-14