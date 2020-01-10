Jose Mourinho Discusses Tottenham's Transfer Plans in January Window

ADRIAN DENNIS/Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho has suggested the side are unlikely to make any additions in January.

Per The Athletic's Charlie Eccleshare, Mourinho said that while he would be open to any arrivals in the winter transfer window, they are likely to have to work with what they have until the summer:

Mourinho took charge in November following Mauricio Pochettino's sacking.

Per Football.London's Alasdair Gold, when asked whether he had given Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy a list of targets to pursue in January, Mourinho added: "No, no, no. This isn't about a list of players. January is a strange market, not an easy one. A market of opportunity where an opportunity arises and you have the conditions to do it or not to do it."

According to Transfermarkt, Spurs had a net spend of £71 million in the summer as the likes of Tanguy Ndombele and Ryan Sessegnon were brought in—the former for a club-record fee—while players such as Kieran Trippier moved on.

Tottenham also let Fernando Llorente and Vincent Janssen depart without bringing in another forward. As such, they'll be relying heavily on Heung-Min Son in the coming months with Harry Kane set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines:

Given Kane's injury, it's the ideal time to bring in a new striker to cover for the England international.

Journalist Richard Amofa believes Spurs should be looking to do so:

It can be difficult to do good business in January, as Mourinho noted.

He is looking forward to welcoming back a pair of injured players, but Saturday's clash with Liverpool will evidently come too soon for them:

Mourinho acknowledged his side's form leading into the game has not been good enough and that not many people will many back them against the Reds:

The manager kicked off his Spurs reign with three consecutive victories, but they have not enjoyed back-to-back wins since.

In Tottenham's past nine matches in all competitions, they have lost four times and won on just three occasions, with the most recent of those coming on Boxing Day.

Their record against Liverpool doesn't make for pleasant reading, either. Spurs have picked up just one win in their past 16 games against the Reds. And with Liverpool having picked up 19 wins from 20 Premier League matches this term, it's unlikely Tottenham will come away with a rare win on Saturday.