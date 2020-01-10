Time for a Reboot: WWE Superstars Who Need a Character Makeover

0 of 5

Credit: WWE.com

Time heals all wounds...except for creative laziness.

That is a lesson some of the more talented Superstars on the WWE roster find out the hard way.

Lacking only a character makeover that would finally bridge the gap between them and the audience, they wallow in midcard mediocrity despite an in-ring arsenal second to few.

Over the last decade, we have watched as Daniel Bryan, The New Day, Sheamus and current universal champion Bray Wyatt have all benefited exponentially from the repackaging of their on-screen personas, climbing to heights they otherwise may not have had they stuck it out in their stale, going-nowhere characters.

As 2020 arrives, it is time for a handful of the talented men and women on the WWE roster to embrace change and for WWE Creative to give them a shot at stardom via character tweak.