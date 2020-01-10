NFL Playoff Bracket 2020: TV Schedule, Odds and Picks for Divisional Round

Chris Szagola/Associated Press

Entering the divisional round of the NFL playoffs, the four teams that received first-round byes and will be hosting games Saturday and Sunday are favored to win. But as history has proved, anything can happen in the postseason.

Look no further than Wild Card Weekend, when three of the four games were won by the road team. The Super Bowl champion New England Patriots were among the teams upset at home, and the New Orleans Saints also suffered a surprising loss.

The divisional round could provide some more surprising results, so fans will want to be sure to tune in.

Divisional-Round Schedule and Odds

Saturday, Jan. 11

No. 6 Minnesota Vikings at No. 1 San Francisco 49ers (-7), 4:35 p.m. ET on NBC

No. 6 Tennessee Titans at No. 1 Baltimore Ravens (-10), 8:15 p.m. ET on CBS

Sunday, Jan. 12

No. 4 Houston Texans at No. 2 Kansas City Chiefs (-10), 3:05 p.m. ET on CBS

No. 5 Seattle Seahawks at No. 2 Green Bay Packers (-5), 6:40 p.m. ET on Fox

Odds via Caesars.



Divisional-Round Predictions

San Francisco 27, Minnesota 16

Baltimore 31, Tennessee 13

Kansas City 30, Houston 27

Seattle 28, Green Bay 26

Betting Advice

The Baltimore Ravens and Kansas City Chiefs are the top two teams in the AFC, and both are 10-point favorites for their home contests in the divisional round. However, only one will cover that large spread.

That will be Baltimore, which enters the playoffs with a ton of momentum. The Ravens won 12 consecutive games to complete the first 14-win regular season in franchise history, and they did so with a historic rushing attack.

Star quarterback Lamar Jackson helped Baltimore to set the NFL single-season team rushing record, with 3,296 yards. He accounted for 1,206 of them to also break the single-season rushing record for a quarterback, which was previously held by Michael Vick.

The Ravens' ground game is going to be too much for the Tennessee Titans to stop. Tennessee may have held New England to 13 points, which included shutting it out in the second half, but its defense ranked 21st in the NFL during the regular season with 359.5 total yards allowed per game.

So while the Titans may play a competitive game early, it will only be a matter of time before the Ravens pull away for a sizable victory, making them a safe bet.

Betting on the Chiefs will be less of a sure thing, as they're playing a Houston Texans team that has the offensive capability to keep up with them. When these two teams played in Kansas City in Week 6, Houston won 31-24.

The Chiefs-Texans game could go either way, and while Kansas City will likely win, there are better matchups to wager on during the divisional round.

For bettors looking for an upset pick, go with the Seahawks again this week. During the Wild Card Round, Seattle went on the road as a favorite and beat the Philadelphia Eagles 17-9. The Seahawks face a greater challenge Sunday, as they will be traveling to face the Green Bay Packers as a five-point underdog.

Seattle is not as risky to bet on as some past wild-card teams because it won 11 games during the regular season—had it beat the San Francisco 49ers in Week 17, it would have won the NFC West.

The Seahawks had a better offense than the Packers during the regular season, averaging 374.4 total yards per game (eighth in the NFL). This game could turn into a shootout between Seattle quarterback Russell Wilson and Green Bay signal-caller Aaron Rodgers, so it may go in favor of whichever team has the ball last.

However, the Seahawks have the veteran leadership to find a way to win another playoff road game. Bet on them to pull off the upset and get back to the NFC Championship Game for the first time since the 2014 season.