Vikings vs. 49ers: TV Schedule, Predictions for 2020 NFC Divisional Game

The No. 1 seed in the NFC finally gets to take the field on Saturday when the San Francisco 49ers host the No. 6 seed Minnesota Vikings at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

Minnesota pulled off a stunning upset in the Wild Card game against the New Orleans Saints, marching into the Mercedes-Benz Superdome and notching a 26-20 overtime victory while the Niners got to rest up and scout their next opponent.

NFC Divisional Round

Saturday, Jan 11

Minnesota Vikings at San Francisco 49ers (-7), 4:35 p.m. ET on NBC

San Francisco boasted one of the best teams in the NFL all season and now gets a chance to show it was no fluke. The knock against the Niners was that they benefited from an easy schedule early in the season, starting off 8-0 to finish 13-3 on the year. Still, it's tough to argue with a defense that allowed the second-fewest yards per game (281.8) and forced a league-leading 23 fumbles.

That's certainly a concern for a Vikings team that fumbled 29 times this season (fourth-most in the NFL) and put the ball on the ground against the Saints last weekend.

Minnesota also has reason to worry about how healthy one of its top weapons will be come kickoff. Wide out Adam Thielen was a late addition to the injury report on Thursday with an ankle issue that has him officially questionable for Saturday. That news comes after safety Jayron Kearse (knee/toe) was listed as doubtful and cornerback Mackensie Alexander out after undergoing surgery on his knee.

The Vikings still have plenty of players who will challenge the Niners, starting with quarterback Kirk Cousins (3,603 yards, 26 touchdowns, six interceptions in 2019) and running back Dalvin Cook (1,135 yards, 13 touchdowns). That matches up well with a San Francisco team boasting QB Jimmy Garoppolo (3,978 yards, 27 touchdowns, 13 interceptions) and tight end George Kittle (85 catches, 1,053 yards, five touchdowns).

Garoppolo is also making his first playoff start while Cousins gets his third postseason nod (1-2).

Still, history favors the Niners. Home-field advantage aside, no sixth seed has advanced to the NFC Championship game since the Green Bay Packers did it in 2010 en route to a Super Bowl victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers.

For Minnesota to buck that trend, it will have to shut down an offense averaging 4.5 more points per game than the Vikings—and on the road at that. An already tough task gets tougher as the Niners are expected to have safety Jaquiski Tartt, defensive end Dee Ford and guard Mike Person all available as well as linebacker Kwon Alexander, who will be activated from injured reserve in time for kickoff.

The Niners are also looking to feast on a Vikings defense that's been less than dominant away from home. Minnesota gave up 531 more yards and nine more touchdowns on the road than it did at home this year. Given that Garoppolo is 17-4 as a starter in home games, things tilts a bit too much in the Niners' favor to overlook.

Prediction: 28-24, San Francisco

