Tottenham vs. Liverpool: Odds, Live Stream, TV Schedule and Preview

Liverpool will attempt to protect their 13-point lead at the Premier League summit on Saturday when they visit Tottenham Hotspur.

Spurs have hit a difficult run of form under Jose Mourinho, after collecting just two wins in their last seven in all competitions.

The north London side have also been hurt by the news Harry Kane faces a lengthy spell on the sidelines after suffering a hamstring injury in the 1-0 loss at Southampton on New Year's Day.

Mourinho's reign at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium has quickly run into trouble after lacklustre performances and the loss of his star man.

Kane has spent plenty of time on the treatment table throughout his career, but the Spurs boss will have been desperate to keep him fit due to a lack of reinforcements.

Spurs confirmed on Thursday that the England international will need surgery to repair a ruptured hamstring tendon in his left leg and he's not expected to return to training before April.

The 26-year-old's layoff could force Mourinho and the club into the January transfer market.

Meanwhile, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has rotated his options and his players haven't disappointed.

The Reds have been a winning machine this term, and their record of 19 victories in 20 league games has been deserved.

The UEFA Champions League holders have now gone a whole year undefeated in the English top flight, and Klopp acknowledged his team's achievement after the 2-0 win over Sheffield United on Jan. 2, via BT Sport:

The Reds have been fortunate with a lack of serious injuries over the past 12 months, but the sheer volume of fixtures over Christmas has taken its toll.

Fabinho, Dejan Lovren, Xherdan Shaqiri, Naby Keita and James Milner have all suffered knocks in recent weeks, and this will squeeze Klopp's options as he nurses his squad back to full health.

Milner limped off after only nine minutes in the 1-0 FA Cup victory over Everton on Sunday, and Klopp said fixture congestion is the reason for player rotation, per Liverpool's official website:

"Two players started the last game and one of them got injured, so that’s the situation we are in. That’s why a lot of managers make a lot of changes; it’s nothing to do with the cup, it’s the timing. [Milner] has pain, that says it’s serious. It’s [his] muscle."

Manchester City's recent blip in form appears to have subsided, and Klopp will know his team must keep looking over their shoulder despite their advantage at the top of the table.

The champions have the potential to go on a long winning run, and if Pep Guardiola can bring about better performances from his side, the title race might have another chapter to be written.

Liverpool must keep Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino fit and firing over the second half of the campaign. If they lose any of their attacking trident, doubts might start to creep in about their ability to maintain their lead.