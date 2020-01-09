Garrison Lassiter Sued Yankees for $34M; Blamed Derek Jeter for Lack of Success

Rob Carr/Getty Images

A $34 million lawsuit filed by former prospect Garrison Lassiter against the New York Yankees was dismissed by a judge in May, it was revealed Thursday.

According to NJ.com's Brendan Kuty, Lassiter alleged that the Yankees and future Hall of Fame shortstop Derek Jeter conspired against him because Lassiter was a shortstop and Jeter was afraid to compete against him.

Lassiter was selected by the Yankees in the 27th round of the 2008 MLB draft out of West Forsyth High School in Clemmons, North Carolina. In five minor league seasons, Lassiter never played above High-A ball and hit just .244 with four home runs and 73 RBI in 235 games.

