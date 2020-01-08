Heat's Jimmy Butler Says T.J. Warren 'Not in My F--king League' After Scuffle

Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Miami Heat swingman Jimmy Butler and Indiana Pacers forward T.J. Warren got into a confrontation during Miami's 122-108 road win on Wednesday in Bankers Life Fieldhouse:

After the game, Butler told reporters Warren was not in his "f--king league," per Charlie Clifford of WISH-TV Indianapolis Channel 8 (warning: profanity):

Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel provided a cleaned-up version of the quotes.

"I mean, to me, I think it's tough for him because I can guard him, and he can't guard me. Because at the end of the day, that's what it come down to," Butler said.

Regarding Warren, Butler also said, "I think you've just got to watch your mouth in certain situations."

Butler had 14 points, seven assists and six rebounds in the 14-point win.

Winderman also gave some background information on the incident:

"Butler took umbrage with a grab from Pacers forward T.J. Warren with 6:29 left in the third period and the Heat up 80-56.

"That had the two trading shoves and words, needing to be separated by teammates, with officials reviewing the altercation on video.

"The ruling was a common foul on Warren and technical fouls on Warren and Butler, who could be seen calling Warren 'trash.'