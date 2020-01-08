Heat's Jimmy Butler Says T.J. Warren 'Not in My F--king League' After Scuffle

Heat's Jimmy Butler Says T.J. Warren 'Not in My F--king League' After ScuffleJanuary 9, 2020
Miami Heat swingman Jimmy Butler and Indiana Pacers forward T.J. Warren got into a confrontation during Miami's 122-108 road win on Wednesday in Bankers Life Fieldhouse:
After the game, Butler told reporters Warren was not in his "f--king league," per Charlie Clifford of WISH-TV Indianapolis Channel 8 (warning: profanity):
Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel provided a cleaned-up version of the quotes.
"I mean, to me, I think it's tough for him because I can guard him, and he can't guard me. Because at the end of the day, that's what it come down to," Butler said.
Regarding Warren, Butler also said, "I think you've just got to watch your mouth in certain situations."
Butler had 14 points, seven assists and six rebounds in the 14-point win.
Winderman also gave some background information on the incident:
"Butler took umbrage with a grab from Pacers forward T.J. Warren with 6:29 left in the third period and the Heat up 80-56.
"That had the two trading shoves and words, needing to be separated by teammates, with officials reviewing the altercation on video.
"The ruling was a common foul on Warren and technical fouls on Warren and Butler, who could be seen calling Warren 'trash.'
"Butler then placed a shoulder into Warren on the Heat's next possession, called for an immediate offensive foul with 6:22 left in the third. Angered by the intent, Warren then offered a taunting clap and a middle finger, was assessed his second technical, and was ejected -- as Butler blew him kisses."
Warren did not provide quotes after the game, but Pacers head coach Nate McMillan said he believed Butler should also have been ejected for blowing kisses, per J. Michael of the Indianapolis Star.
Sam Amick of The Athletic provided his take on the Butler-Warren dispute, referencing the Heat star's past with the Minnesota Timberwolves:
Soon before Butler's exit from the Wolves in the fall of 2018, a report from ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski revealed that the wing was "vociferous and intense throughout the scrimmages, targeting president of basketball operations and coach Tom Thibodeau, general manager Scott Layden and teammates, including Karl-Anthony Towns and Andrew Wiggins."
After Wednesday's victory, Butler made an Instagram post with an image showing the Heat's next game against the Pacers, which will be Friday, March 20 in Indianapolis.
With the win, the Heat moved to 27-10 on the season, good for second in the Eastern Conference. The 23-15 Pacers are in sixth.
