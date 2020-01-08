James Harden, Rockets Hold Off Hawks Despite Trae Young's 42 Points

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

James Harden posted 41 points, 10 assists and 10 rebounds as the Houston Rockets defeated the host Atlanta Hawks 122-115 at State Farm Arena on Wednesday.

Harden and the Rockets survived a fantastic effort from Hawks point guard Trae Young, who torched the opposition with 42 points, 13 rebounds and 10 dimes.

Harden shot just 9-of-34 from the field and 4-of-20 from three-point range but went 19-of-23 from the free-throw line for his fourth straight game of 35 or more points.

The big men on both sides were excellent complementary players for the two stars. The Rockets' Clint Capela dropped a 22-point, 22-rebound double-double, and the Hawks' John Collins had 17 points, 14 boards and four blocks.

The Rockets scored 45 first-quarter points and led by as many as 23 in the second quarter, but the Young-led Hawks stormed back and cut the lead to three points on multiple occasions in the fourth. A pair of Alex Len free throws made it 118-115 with 18.7 seconds left.

However, Harden iced the game from the line with four free throws to seal the win.

The 25-11 Rockets won their third straight. The 8-30 Hawks lost their second consecutive game.

Notable Performances

Rockets G James Harden: 41 points, 10 rebounds, 10 assists

Rockets C Clint Capela: 22 points, 22 rebounds

Rockets G Ben McLemore: 18 points, 3 rebounds

Hawks G Trae Young: 42 points, 13 rebounds, 10 assists

Hawks F/C John Collins: 17 points, 14 rebounds, 4 blocks

Hawks C Alex Len: 14 points, 10 rebounds

What's Next?

The Rockets will visit the Oklahoma City Thunder on Thursday at 9:30 p.m. ET in Chesapeake Energy Arena. Atlanta will head to Washington, D.C., for a 7 p.m. Friday matchup with the Wizards at the Verizon Center.

