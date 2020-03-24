Jets News: Breshad Perriman Agrees to 1-Year, $8 Million Contract with New York

Jeff Haynes/Associated Press

Wideout Breshad Perriman is on to his fourth team in five seasons after agreeing to join the New York Jets on Tuesday.

Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Jets gave the 2015 first-round pick a one-year deal worth up to $8 million with $6 million guaranteed.

The 2019 season amounted to a breakout year of sorts for Perriman in Tampa Bay as he flourished in a position group featuring stars Chris Godwin and Mike Evans. The 26-year-old posted career bests in receptions (36), targets (69), yards (645) and touchdowns (six).

While the UCF product always had the size (6'2", 215 lbs) and speed (he once ran a 4.19 in the 40-yard dash at a pro day in 2015), it wasn't until he got to Tampa Bay that he was able to unlock those tools in the NFL. A lot of that has to do with quarterback Jameis Winston, who also played on an expiring contract in 2019.

Winston led the league in passing yards last season (5,109) and was second in touchdowns (33). Despite that, the Bucs finished 7-9 on the year and lack a true sense of direction forward.

None of that is the fault of the receiving corps. The trio of Evans, Godwin and Perriman combined for more than 3,000 yards and 23 touchdowns. Both Godwin and Evans earned Pro Bowl nods, but the emergence of Perriman as a third option made the Bucs offense as dangerous as any in the league.

It remains to be seen if Perriman can have that type of impact without two of the game's premier wideouts alongside him. In two seasons with the Baltimore Ravens, who selected him 26th overall in 2015, Perriman struggled to see the field. After spending his first season as a professional on injured reserve with a knee issue, the wideout played 43 percent of the Ravens' offensive snaps in 2016 and just 36 percent the following year.

Things didn't get any better when he signed midseason with the Cleveland Browns in 2018. He saw the field for just 20 percent of the Browns' snaps and was not re-signed after the season.

That led him to a one-year, $4 million deal with Tampa Bay for the 2019 season and a chance to play in a budding offense. Now that the wideout is on the move again, he'll be asked to build on his breakout season with a new team.